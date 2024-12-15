NLE Choppa Shares Flirty New Photos Featuring Rick Ross' Ex Cristina Mackey

Fans are having a field day with NLE Choppa's new Instagram post.

Earlier this year, Cristina Mackey and Rick Ross decided to go their separate ways after several months of dating. The former pair never provided fans with a full explanation of what exactly prompted the split. He's since gotten into a new relationship, however. Rozay hard-launched his romance with Justice J Williams in October, showering the social media personality with various lavish gifts. Mackey's relationship status remains unclear, but that doesn't mean social media users don't have any theories.

Recently, for example, she took to Instagram Live to chat with fans from her dressing room when an unexpected guest popped up. It was none other than NLE Choppa, who she's reportedly appearing in a new Christmas film with sometime soon. Immediately, rumors that the two of them might be more than just co-stars began to fly, though these are all unconfirmed at the time of writing. Yesterday, however, he took to Instagram with a post that only compounded fans' suspicions.

NLE Choppa & Cristina Mackey Photos Lead To Speculation

In a series of photos, Mackey and Choppa are seen posing on what appears to be a red carpet together, behind the scenes of their upcoming film, and more. "Christmas Movie/R&B Project Before New Years," he captioned the post alongside some festive emojis. Unsurprisingly, fans in The Shade Room's comments section have mixed reactions to the photos.

While many are convinced the two artists are together, others are sure there's nothing romantic going on between them. "Just because pictures are taken together doesn’t necessarily mean they are a couple," one commenter claims. "They could just be friends," another insists. For now, it looks like fans will just have to wait and see whether things are really heating up between Mackey and Choppa, or if they're simply spending more time together due to their upcoming film.