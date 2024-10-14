Rick Ross Proudly Unveils New Girlfriend By Showering Her With Lavish Gifts

Rick Ross has come down with the love bug.

Rick Ross and his past relationships have not always ended on the best terms. Him and Tia Kemp's constant back and forth online are basically all of the proof you need. However, to be fair, it seems the internet has been on his side more in regard to his short-lived fling with Cristina Mackey. Back in early March, she claimed that they had been done for a while and that she had been doing well afterwards. However, bystanders weren't buying it one bit, making claims that she was in the gym to draw someone new in. Ross has been pretty silent about the whole relationship, which cannot be said about Mackey and Kemp.

It makes sense why he would be though, as he has clearly been working on strengthening his new bond with another lady. According to AllHipHop, things seem to be going swimmingly, as Rick Ross has been caught constantly gassing up his new boo. Her name is Justice J Williams, and she is the proud owner of a cosmetics brand beautywar USA. Over the weekend, Williams reshared some the best moments from their dates and they are lavish ones at that.

Rick Ross Can't Stop Fawning Over His New Lady

One of them includes a cute clip of Ross kissing her neck. On her neck is a stunning diamond necklace which he bought for her. "Thank you bby... it's not even my birthday," she captioned the post. Williams was also treated to a ride on an expensive looking yacht. Clearly, Rozay is in awe of his new lady, and we are all here for it. In addition to the big baller spending, he's been raining down compliments any time he can when she posts. He's been caught commenting things like "mine" and "Can’t nobody fck w you J." Congratulations to both of them and we wish them the best moving forward!