Jay-Z Bar From "Public Service Announcement" Finally Gets An Explanation

BYGabriel Bras Nevares745 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
66th GRAMMY Awards - Show
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (LR) Honoree Jay-Z accepts the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Former NBA player Smush Parker recently broke down one of the hardest bars to decipher off of this classic Jay-Z record.

Jay-Z has a lot of history to look back on, whether it's his still-contentious alleged beefs or the wealth of great bars that he's given the culture. Still, not every Hov bar is easy to research or break down, and one particular line off of his smash 2003 hit "Public Service Announcement" has always left fans scratching their heads. "My homie Strick told me, ‘Dude, finish your breakfast!'" he raps at one point, and it turns out that no one figured this bar out because it was such a specific anecdote. Moreover, former NBA player Smush Parker recently explained the context behind this line during a conversation with the legendary Rucker Park's Streetball collective.

Apparently, this Jay-Z line refers to a failed dunk attempt from Parker to Strick during a game at the Rucker, to which Strick told his opponent: "Yo, young fella, you gotta finish your breakfast" with a side-eye. The Brooklyn MC witnessed this moment and chose to christen it on one of his biggest songs, which is quite the flex. Frequent Jay collaborator Just Blaze made this "PSA" beat off of The Black Album, and he previously spoke on how they already finished the project by the time he cooked this song up.

Read More: The History Of Rucker Park & Hip-Hop

Smush Parker Reveals The Story Behind One Of Jay-Z's "PSA" Bars

"The Black Album was done, it was handed in," Just Blaze told REVOLT of the Jay-Z collab all the way back in 2013. "My two contributions were ‘December 4th’ and the intro [‘Interlude’], which I was fine with. And we’re at Battery [Studios] mixing something. One of my best friends by the name Big Jack comes in the studio, ‘I got something you gotta hear.’ I put the headphones on and he puts this record on and all you heard was ‘doom-doom-doom-doom-doom’ and I’m just sitting there like ‘What is about to happen?’

"So, I made the ‘PSA’ beat in the headphones while the engineer was mixing one of the records we was working on,” Just Blaze continued concerning Jay-Z. “I made the beat in like 10 minutes and I ran over to the studio... So, the next day Jay’s doing listening sessions for the press for The Black Album… I’m like ‘Nah, you gotta come in here.’ And I play it and at first his reaction was just like... and I’m like ‘Do you not hear what we’re all hearing?’ As he’s doing the press, he’s thinking about this beat in the back of his mind. Coming up with the song... So, he comes in the next day. Spits the whole thing over in one take…Two or three weeks later we’re at the Garden and the entire arena knows the words."

Read More: Jay-Z Buys Stake In Luxury Watch Marketplace Wristcheck

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...