JAY-Z Buys Stake In Luxury Watch Marketplace Wristcheck

He's a business, man.

JAY-Z is the rap businessman. Other artists have been successful, but nobody else has made the business side of things such an explicit part of their persona. He backs up in real life, too. The Brooklyn icon has invested in the luxury watch marketplace Wristcheck. He bought a $5 million in the company, which was founded by Austen Chu in 2020. The rapper joins a prestigious list of Wrist Check investors, including Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, K3 Venture and Gobi Partners GBA.

Austen Chu announced the deal on July 3. He issued a statement praising JAY-Z and his exposure he's given to luxury watches in his lyrics. He also cited the rapper as an inspiration on his business mindset. “As an entrepreneur, JAY-Z has always been an inspiration to me," he wrote. "I remember growing up to his music. His lyrics not only introduced me to watch brands like Audemars Piguet, but also fueled my love for watches even further... He bridged the gap between watches and pop culture."

Wristcheck CEO Praised JAY-Z's Enormous Influence

The praise didn't stop there. Chu also cited JAY-Z's enormous influence as something that will boost the Wristcheck profile moving forward. "[He's] the most influential celebrity watch collector of the 21st century and a certified G.O.A.T.," Chu explained. "His support carries immense weight both personally and professionally. It’s a testament to the trust and community we’ve built. And marks a major milestone in cementing Wristcheck as the go-to platform for watch enthusiasts worldwide."