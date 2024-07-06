JAY-Z Buys Stake In Luxury Watch Marketplace Wristcheck

Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid CF - UEFA Champions League Final 2023/24
Jay Z an American rapper and music producer looks on prior the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 final match between Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid CF at Wembley Stadium on June 1, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
He's a business, man.

JAY-Z is the rap businessman. Other artists have been successful, but nobody else has made the business side of things such an explicit part of their persona. He backs up in real life, too. The Brooklyn icon has invested in the luxury watch marketplace Wristcheck. He bought a $5 million in the company, which was founded by Austen Chu in 2020. The rapper joins a prestigious list of Wrist Check investors, including Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, K3 Venture and Gobi Partners GBA.

Austen Chu announced the deal on July 3. He issued a statement praising JAY-Z and his exposure he's given to luxury watches in his lyrics. He also cited the rapper as an inspiration on his business mindset. “As an entrepreneur, JAY-Z has always been an inspiration to me," he wrote. "I remember growing up to his music. His lyrics not only introduced me to watch brands like Audemars Piguet, but also fueled my love for watches even further... He bridged the gap between watches and pop culture."

Wristcheck CEO Praised JAY-Z's Enormous Influence

The praise didn't stop there. Chu also cited JAY-Z's enormous influence as something that will boost the Wristcheck profile moving forward. "[He's] the most influential celebrity watch collector of the 21st century and a certified G.O.A.T.," Chu explained. "His support carries immense weight both personally and professionally. It’s a testament to the trust and community we’ve built. And marks a major milestone in cementing Wristcheck as the go-to platform for watch enthusiasts worldwide."

Chu is not wrong in overstating JAY-Z's association with watches. The rapper has spent decades putting fans onto brands and names they wouldn't have heard otherwise. The association even applies to other rappers. N.O.R.E. claimed that he always consults Jay before he buys a new watch. "I won't buy a watch unless I speak to certain people," he told the Wrist Check podcast. "JAY-Z's top of the list. He does not answer me all the time. But I think that's respect. I think that if he doesn't like the watch, he won't say, 'N.O.R.E., don't do that.'"

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias is a music writer at HotNewHipHop. He joined the site in 2024, and covers a wide range of topics, including pop culture, film, sports, and of course, hip-hop. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Friday, especially when it comes to the coverage of new albums and singles. His favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
