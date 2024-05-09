Papoose Explains Why Rap Lyrics Shouldn't Be Used In Court

The debate as to whether rap lyrics should be admissible in criminal trials has gone on for decades. There have been strong points made for both sides. The problem is, the specificity of each case has made it difficult for the legal system to hammer down an exact definition on when or when it isn't ok to use them. Papoose is the latest rapper to weight in on this topic. He hit some of the same points that his predecessors did, but he also made some excellent observations of his own.

Papoose attended a meeting with New York politicians on May 7. The rapper lobbied for the AB127 bill, which limits the "admissibility of evidence of a defendant’s creative or artistic expression against such defendant in a criminal proceeding." Papoose made an impassioned case for the bill in front of these politicians. The most compelling point was that the rapper wanted to shift the burden of proof to the prosecutor, rather than the defendant to deny. He detailed his perspective in an Instagram post.

Papoose Feels Burden Of Proof Should Be On Prosecutors

"[We seek] to establish a systematic framework for the handling of lyrics in legal proceedings," he wrote in the caption. "It does not ban the usage of creative work in criminal proceedings; instead, it shifts the burden to the prosecutor who must prove the work is relevant and admissible." Papoose went on to say that the practice of using lyrics as evidence applies primarily to hip-hop. He makes note of this in his post, citing legal scholars.

"Researchers and legal scholars have seen this practice apply, almost exclusively, to hip hop and rap," the rapper added. "While the legislation is not genre specific, it is impossible to ignore the detrimental impact the existing practice has had on certain Black and Brown artists practicing their craft." Papoose's passion for a fair trial makes sense given his own legal experience.

The rapper was in a relationship with Terror Squad member Remy Ma while she was serving time in prison. The two exchanged wedding vows over the phone in 2008. Remy was found guilty of a shooting she claimed was an accident, and was eventually released in 2014. Papoose and Remy Ma currently live in New York with their four children.

