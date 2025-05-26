50 Cent To Seize Ex-Employee's House As They Struggle To Cover $7 Million Fraud Judgment

NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Sacramento Kings
Apr 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Musical artist 50 Cent sits courtside before the game between the Sacramento Kings and the Los Angeles Clippers at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The former employee was convicted of allegedly embezzling over $2 million from 50 Cent's Sire Spirits brand.

50 Cent has been authorized to seize a property in Connecticut belonging to former Sire Spirits executive Mitchell Green, who owes the rapper $7 million following a conviction for fraud. According to a new report from AllHipHop, a federal bankruptcy judge is allowing 50's company to enforce a lien on the home in Westport.

Green previously served as the director of brand management for Sire Spirits, but after someone allegedly threatened to expose him for embezzling more than $2 million from the company, he fessed up in 2020. After a legal battle ensued, the company was awarded nearly $7 million. Green attempted to file for bankruptcy to avoid the judgment, but the court ruled it non-dischargeable.

Back in 2023, 50 Cent joked on Instagram about the idea of seizing Green's home. “I think I’m gonna put Epoxy floors in this place,” he wrote in the caption, as caught by Complex. “I’m gonna keep it and his family pictures around, you know as a theme for the place. LOL.”

50 Cent Diddy Trial

The drama with Mitchell Green is far from the only reason 50 Cent has been in the headlines in recent days. He's also been posting about Diddy and his ongoing criminal trial on social media. Following two weeks of witness testimony, 50 shared an A.I.-generated image of the Bad Boy mogul with grey hair in the courtroom over the weekend. "What’s the spread on this, I got Diddy doing 20. His friends just got the f*ck away for him. SMH. BadBoy Dangerous! @50centaction," he captioned the post.

50 also clowned Kid Cudi before he testified in the case, sharing a picture of him rocking a bridal gown at the 2021 CFDA Awards. "Kid Cudi gonna testify like, I’m on your a** now Diddy. DON’T ACT LIKE YA DIDN’T DO IT NOW! YA DID IT! LOL @50centaction @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi," he wrote. Cudi testified about his car allegedly blowing up back in 2012 after Diddy learned of his relationship with Cassie.

