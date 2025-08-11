Chris Brown Surprises Young Fan With $10K And A New Car In Emotional Video

BY Caroline Fisher 412 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Chris Brown Fan New Car Music News
Jan 14, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Rapper Saweetie, fashion designer Tracey Mills and singer-songwriter Chris Brown attend the game between the USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins at Galen Center. Jayne Kamin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Recently, Chris Brown decided to go above and beyond for one of his most loyal supporters and her single mother.

It's no secret that Chris Brown loves his fans, and recently, he decided to go above and beyond for one of his most loyal supporters. In a clip shared by Zachery Dereniowski on Instagram, otherwise known as MD Motivator, the influencer gives a 13-year-old and her single mother $10K. He was joined by Brown's daughter Royalty, who then surprised them with even more exciting news. “My dad wants to meet you guys," she announced.

They ended up attending one of Brown's shows later that night, where the young fan credited him with inspiring her to dance. Upon meeting her, the R&B icon told her to “never give up on her dreams” before ending the evening with one final gift.

He and Royalty led the mother-daughter duo outside and unveiled a brand-new car just for them. The fan's mother, visibly moved by Brown's generosity, called it “the best night of [her] life.” 

Read More: Chris Brown Laughs Off TikToker's Cocaine Accusations & Apologizes For The Disappointment

Chris Brown Tour

Brown is currently in the middle of his "Breezy Bowl XX" tour, which he kicked off in Europe this June. In July, he brought the tour to North America, celebrating the 20th anniversary of his self-titled debut album alongside special guests Summer Walker and Bryson Tiller.

Amid the tour, however, some social media users started to complain about large stage props blocking their view of the show. Brown hopped online earlier this month to address their concerns. In a lengthy post, he indicated that changes would be made to ensure that every concertgoer has the best experience possible.

“Team Breezy!! I will be making certain changes with the statues obstructing some of y’all's view at Breezy Bowl,” he wrote on his Instagram Story at the time. “I’m seeing a lot of y’all TikToks and concerns… BECAUSE I WAS ABOUT TO TURN INTO BHRIS BROWN FOR A SEC! LOVE Y’ALL AND CAN’T WAIT TO SEE ALL OF YOU.”

Read More: Chris Brown Fuels Dating Rumors With Jada Wallace After Her Outing With His Daughter

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
NCAA Womens Basketball: UCLA at Southern California Music Chris Brown God Blesses Fan Over Skipping The Singer's Upcoming World Tour 2.0K
Chris Brown Performs At FNB Stadium Music Chris Brown Informs Team Breezy That Changes Will Be Made For Better “Breezy Bowl XX” Experience After Fans' Complaints 3.0K
Tycoon Music Festival Music Chris Brown & Live Nation Sued By Swimwear Company Over "Breezy Bowl XX" Tour 1168
NCAA Womens Basketball: UCLA at Southern California Music Chris Brown Rips Woman Clowning His Fans For Spending Hundreds On Breezy Bowl XX Tickets 2.9K
Comments 0