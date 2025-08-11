It's no secret that Chris Brown loves his fans, and recently, he decided to go above and beyond for one of his most loyal supporters. In a clip shared by Zachery Dereniowski on Instagram, otherwise known as MD Motivator, the influencer gives a 13-year-old and her single mother $10K. He was joined by Brown's daughter Royalty, who then surprised them with even more exciting news. “My dad wants to meet you guys," she announced.

They ended up attending one of Brown's shows later that night, where the young fan credited him with inspiring her to dance. Upon meeting her, the R&B icon told her to “never give up on her dreams” before ending the evening with one final gift.

He and Royalty led the mother-daughter duo outside and unveiled a brand-new car just for them. The fan's mother, visibly moved by Brown's generosity, called it “the best night of [her] life.”

Chris Brown Tour

Brown is currently in the middle of his "Breezy Bowl XX" tour, which he kicked off in Europe this June. In July, he brought the tour to North America, celebrating the 20th anniversary of his self-titled debut album alongside special guests Summer Walker and Bryson Tiller.

Amid the tour, however, some social media users started to complain about large stage props blocking their view of the show. Brown hopped online earlier this month to address their concerns. In a lengthy post, he indicated that changes would be made to ensure that every concertgoer has the best experience possible.

“Team Breezy!! I will be making certain changes with the statues obstructing some of y’all's view at Breezy Bowl,” he wrote on his Instagram Story at the time. “I’m seeing a lot of y’all TikToks and concerns… BECAUSE I WAS ABOUT TO TURN INTO BHRIS BROWN FOR A SEC! LOVE Y’ALL AND CAN’T WAIT TO SEE ALL OF YOU.”