Lil Meech Seems To Reunite With Celina Powell And Fans Clown Them For It

Demetrius "Lil Meech" Flenory Jr. poses with fans before Duffy's Hope 19th Annual Celebrity Basketball Game at the Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Saturday, August 5, 2023. © William Bretzger/Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Celina Powell recently dragged Lil Meech through the mud after he denied their relationship, so why did they bury the hatchet?

Celina Powell is one of the more infamous "groupies" in pop culture these days, if you even want to use a disparaging term like that to refer to her as. While she often draws headlines for the men she romantically involves herself with, it's not always that we see fans dogging both sides for trying to revive a failed involvement. This time around, Lil Meech is in the middle.

As caught by Livebitez, Powell recently took to social media to share some new footage of her seemingly visiting Meech and getting him a haircut. "getting my baby right," she captioned a video of him and the new 'do. But a lot of fans wondered whether or not this meant they are actually back together or if they are just clout-chasing for some other reason.

"She waiting for tax season so she can claim him," one fan wrote in the comments section of the Instagram post below. "You got one time to air me out smh! That’s how you know he’s being tricked on. She’s his walking wallet smh," another posited, so fans are split on the actual dynamic. "I don’t feel sorry for him lol I can’t believe this Meech son behaving like a real simp," another comment read, with another taking things in a different direction: "I mean dudes pay for female hair all the time.. I dont see a problem."

Read More: Wack 100 Warns Anyone Who Would Consider Selling Drugs With Lil Meech

Lil Meech & Celina Powell

We will see whether or not Celina Powell and Lil Meech stick around. They caused a firestorm back in 2023 when Celina Powell released an alleged Lil Meech sex tape back when he was still dating Summer Walker. Powell went on to make even more claims about their alleged encounter, but it seems like neither Meech nor Summer took it too seriously.

With all that in mind, maybe this isn't the reunion some fans think it is. Maybe they just need a bag, wanted to cause some online debate, or are just friends. Either way, at least they have an idea of how a lot of people feel about their romance. Perhaps they can leave it behind them?

Read More: Celina Powell Reveals Why She Regrets Not Sleeping With OJ Simpson

