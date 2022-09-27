On the latest episode of Dinner with the Don, 27-year-old Ari Fletcher had plenty of rumours to address, and the mother of one didn’t hesitate to get vulnerable when discussing everything from the current status of her relationship with Moneybagg Yo to the online gossip about her and DreamDoll’s alleged feud.

While working on cooking an at-home KFC Bowl with her friend Tuson, he asked The Don, “Are you single?”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 26: Ari Fletcher attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)

Ari promptly looked up at him and responded with, “You know, I’m in between jobs,” with a shrug and a smile, earning a laugh from everyone in the room.

While that comment didn’t exactly answer the question, she would later reveal in the episode that she did, in fact, break up with her rapper boyfriend, although she didn’t specify exactly why. “I did break up with that motherf*cker,” she confirmed while stirring ingredients together.

“Yes, I did! Yes, I did, because he had me f*cked up!” she went on, although when asked if she plans to take her ex back, her friend chimed in and said, “Who knows what the future gon’ hold.”

At the same time, Fletcher clarified that the reason for her and the Memphis-born rapper’s drama has nothing to do with any infidelity. “That whole little thing, it wasn’t about no cheating, it didn’t have nothing to do with nobody else,” she clarified. “It was just between me and him.”

When she was asked about her friendship with DreamDoll – who she’s rumoured to have been beefing with lately – the YouTuber made it clear that while she has a lot of love for Dream, she’s “straight on her right now,” but that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re on the outs.

As for the gossip floating around that Fletcher had found herself a soccer player to spend time with after declaring herself a single woman, she shut those down quickly. “No, I do not know that man, y’all,” she insisted.

“Seriously, we just went to a soccer game because it was something that we’ve never done before, and I guess the passes we had just so happened to be his,” the model explained.

Finally, the Chicago native addressed the Meek Mill speculation that arose during New York Fashion Week, after the two celebrities posted up separately in similar-looking hotel rooms. The “FWM” artist had previously denied the claims shortly after they wound up on various blogs, and now Fletcher is doubling down on his response.

Check it all out in the video below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.