Ari Fletcher continued to call out an Airbnb owner on Twitter, Sunday, after they posted pictures of her in the house online. The owner had claimed that Fletcher and her partner, Moneybagg Yo, filmed a cooking video for her YouTube channel during their stay. While posting Fletcher, the owner took the opportunity to promote their listing on social media.

“People saying I posted a picture in the house SO!!!” Fletcher wrote in a new tweet. “I never posted what I was doing or who I was doing it with! That’s shit they say and watched on the cameras. That’s weird AF!”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 03: Ari Fletcher attends “The Impact Atlanta” premiere at The Illuminarium on October 03, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

Initially, Fletcher explained the situation in a lengthy statement on Twitter.

“If I payed for a air bnb like a regular normal customer, why would you post pictures of me inside your air bnb telling people we was there,” she wrote. “That’s so unprofessional and I was working on something private. I haven’t been at a air bnb in years and this why cause that shit ghetto!!!”

In the owner’s original post, they promoted Fletcher’s upcoming YouTube video in addition to linking to their own rental.

“Moneybagg Yo and Ari… filmed there 1st cooking segment together at 1 of our Airbnb properties,” their post read. “Go subscribe to her YouTube. It will be dropping soon and I’ll drop the link in the comments. If you want to book this property in ATL link will be in the comments. All started with a paint brush.”

This isn’t the first time Fletcher has aired out her grievances on Twitter, this month. After G Herbo admitted to cheating on Fletcher during their previous relationship, the businesswoman responded online. She wrote that she felt she deserved an apology, but that the time has now passed.

Check out Ari Fletcher’s tweets regarding Airbnb below.

