Over the last few years, DJ Khaled has proven himself to be one of the biggest sneakerheads in the entire world. He loves shoes, and he has a particular penchant for rare Air Jordans. In fact, he even has his very own Jumpman collaborations.

His latest shoe is the Air Jordan 5 “We The Best.” Interestingly, this shoe actually comes in a whopping four colorways, two of which are for friends and family only. Moreover, if Khaled has proven anything, it’s that he knows how to break into any sector that he puts his mind to.

DJ Khaled attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

DJ Khaled x Air BNB

Additionally, Khaled is now teaming up with the likes of Air BNB for a special contest. This contest will have two winners who will be given an opportunity to stay in a special house in Miami. Consequently, the place will be decked out, and it will even feature a bedroom that looks like Khaled’s sneaker room.

Hundreds of shoes from Khaled’s personal collection will be featured in this room. Furthermore, winners will get a signed pair of “We The Best” AJ5s. Dinner will be catered by Khaled’s The Licking restaurant, and if you’re a sneakerhead, you will be treated to a private shopping spree at 305 kicks. Needless to say, there is a lot to win here.

Thanks to @Airbnb you can now spend the night in @djkhaled's iconic sneaker closet 👟



Learn More: https://t.co/Ogi0buk1vj pic.twitter.com/ZkVnTTFLO4 — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) November 21, 2022

Overall, it is a very interesting contest, although it should be noted that the chances of winning are slim. However, you can begin to apply as of November 29th at 1 PM EST. Subsequently, this will take place over at airbnb.com/wethebest with the winners getting their stays on December 5th and 6th.

This is a very interesting contest, and we’re sure some sneakerheads will be clamoring for the win. Lastly, let us know if you will be applying, in the comments below.

[Via]