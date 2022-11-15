DJ Khaled is one of the most eccentric people in the music world. He is a hilarious personality, and sometimes, he likes to engage in grand displays of opulence. This is especially true when it comes to his sneakers. He has a new Air Jordan 5 collaboration, and Khaled is making sure his shoes are treated like royalty.

DJ Khaled Has A Shoe Pillow

While attending a Miami Heat game over the weekend, Khaled decided to protect the soles of his shoes with a pillow. As you can see in the videos down below, Khaled had a pink “We The Best” satin pillow. DJ Khaled would not let his shoes touch the ground, and as he told a reporter, it’s all about keeping them fresh.

DJ Khaled has a pillow for his shoes.



pic.twitter.com/NmjXhVKPnl — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 13, 2022

“I just went over to ask him, ‘DJ Khaled, why the pillow?’ And he said, ‘These shoes are exclusive. They are not even out yet,’” Ashley Shahahmadi of Bally Sports South said. “They are We The Best and Air Jordan, so he said they cannot touch any floors because they are new edition and we gotta keep ’em that way for now.”

Khaled’s pillow was making waves on social media. Some fans found it to be utterly ridiculous, while others were appreciative of the lengths he goes to in order to protect his sneakers. If you’re a sneakerhead, you know the struggle of making sure you don’t get any creases in your shoes.

Jimmy Butler Reacts

Even Jimmy Butler had something to say about it. While speaking on the final minutes of play, Butler said “It was great. I got to take my shoes off, put them on my pillow like DJ Khaled was over there doing.” Needless to say, Butler was a fan of the producer’s tactics.

Jimmy Butler on not having to play to the final minute of Miami's win over the Hornets:



"It was great. I got to take my shoes off, put them on my pillow like DJ Khaled was over there doing." pic.twitter.com/aozA2fNh9K — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) November 13, 2022

The DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 is releasing on November 28th, and there is no doubt that fans are looking to get their hands on them. Luckily, pairs will be available over at places like Flight Club and GOAT.

Let us know what you think of Khaled’s pillow, in the comments down below.

