Ari Fletcher has made a name for herself as one of the most successful influencers working in the industry today, but that doesn’t mean that the 27-year-old hasn’t fumbled the bag time or two.

At the top of 2022, the mother of one caused a stir online when she appeared on the Don’t Call Me White Girl podcast to discuss her relationship with Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo, among other things. During her interview, Fletcher revealed that she likes to see her man pull a gun out and “tame her” in the bedroom.

Ari Fletcher attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 at The Cobb Theater on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Many expressed their disappointment in the social media starlet’s comments, stating that domestic and gun violence isn’t anything to be joked about, but she wasn’t ready to take the criticism.

Instead of hearing her followers out, the Chicago native went on Live to address her haters. “Y’all are in the comments, like ‘oh when I was in a relationship with this boy, nobody cares, nobody cares, nobody cares,” she ranted. “Nobody cares about what happened to you, what trauma you…nobody cares. You trying to victimize yourself.”

In the midst of the backlash, rumours began circulating online that Fletcher’s partnership with Rihanna’s lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty had been revoked due to her problematic comments, and though nothing was confirmed at the time, Ari is now speaking on all the drama.

As The Shade Room reports, the entrepreneur is just one of the famous faces appearing on The Impact ATL – a new docuseries also starring Jayda Cheaves, Arrogant Tae, Lakeyah, and Dess Dior.

In her confessional interview for the show, Fletcher can be heard stating that she lost out on $150K over her domestic violence commentary, and although it was a hard pill to swallow, she thinks it was a necessary lesson for her to learn.

Check it all out in the clip below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via]