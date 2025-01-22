Roc Nation Partners With Musicow To Provide Fans A Unique Investment Opportunity

Roc Nation has teamed up with South Korean fintech company Musicow for a unique opportunity. They plan to offer Americans the chance to invest in music royalties through what they describe as the first Music Equity Service Provider in the United States, according to Billboard. Users will have the ability to buy, trade, or sell shares of royalty revenue. Creators will even be able to sell shares of their music.
“The music industry is evolving into a shared ecosystem where fans and creators can earn together,” Roc Nation vice chairman Jay Brown told the outlet. “Our mission is not only to support and empower artists by providing the tools and services they need to build a better music ecosystem but also to give everyone access to the financial opportunities the music industry offers.”
Roc Nation Teams Up With Musicow
Musicow CEO Woo Rhee also labeled the Roc Nation partnership an “incredible opportunity to drive innovation and redefine the future of our industry," adding, “I’m confident that together, we have the vision, expertise, and enthusiasm to create transformative progress and unlock limitless potential.” As for when fans will be able to experience Musicow, the company is aiming to launch by the first quarter of 2025. Early adopters will receive a free $10 to kick off their portfolio.
