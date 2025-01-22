Roc Nation Partners With Musicow To Provide Fans A Unique Investment Opportunity

BY Cole Blake 4.0K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders
Nov 24, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Recording artist Jay-Z walks on the field before the game between the Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
The service will be launching soon.

Roc Nation has teamed up with South Korean fintech company Musicow for a unique opportunity. They plan to offer Americans the chance to invest in music royalties through what they describe as the first Music Equity Service Provider in the United States, according to Billboard. Users will have the ability to buy, trade, or sell shares of royalty revenue. Creators will even be able to sell shares of their music.

“The music industry is evolving into a shared ecosystem where fans and creators can earn together,” Roc Nation vice chairman Jay Brown told the outlet. “Our mission is not only to support and empower artists by providing the tools and services they need to build a better music ecosystem but also to give everyone access to the financial opportunities the music industry offers.”

Read More: Jay-Z Responds To Tony Buzbee's Claims Against Roc Nation & His Venereal Disease Accusations

Roc Nation Teams Up With Musicow

Musicow CEO Woo Rhee also labeled the Roc Nation partnership an “incredible opportunity to drive innovation and redefine the future of our industry," adding, “I’m confident that together, we have the vision, expertise, and enthusiasm to create transformative progress and unlock limitless potential.” As for when fans will be able to experience Musicow, the company is aiming to launch by the first quarter of 2025. Early adopters will receive a free $10 to kick off their portfolio.

The Roc Nation announcement comes as Jay-Z continues his attempt at getting a dismissal for the lawsuit brought by a woman who accuses him and Diddy of allegedly raping her when she was just 13 years old. Jay has repeadidly denied the allegation and even accused the plaintiff’s lawyer, Tony Buzbee, of attempting to blackmail him. Judge Analisa Torres previously shot down an attempt at expediting the case by Jay's lawyers in December. “Carter’s [Jay-Z] lawyer’s relentless filing of combative motions containing inflammatory language and ad hominem attacks is inappropriate, a waste of judicial resources, and a tactic unlikely to benefit his client," she ruled at the time.

Read More: Tony Buzbee Denies Working With Jaguar Wright To Sue Jay-Z For Sexual Assault

[Via] [Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Society Jay-Z Displeased With Lack Of "Black" Arbitrators Shortlisted For His Legal Dispute 4.9K
JAY-Z At Webster Hall Music DJ Akademiks Claims That Cam'ron Beat Jay-Z In 2000s Rap Battle 3.1K
NBA: Finals-Boston Celtics at Golden State Warriors Music Jay-Z Responds To Tony Buzbee's Claims Against Roc Nation & His Venereal Disease Accusations 3.6K
66th GRAMMY Awards - Show Music Jay-Z's Attorney Accuses Tony Buzbee Of Coercing Victim In Making False Allegations Against Diddy 1484