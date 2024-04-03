How Many Kids Does Al B. Sure Have?

Al B. Sure, the R&B singer and songwriter known for hits like "Nite and Day," "Off on Your Own (Girl)," and "Misunderstanding," has left an indelible mark on the music industry. Beyond his musical prowess, fans often wonder about his personal life, particularly regarding his family. Al B Sure has three kids, each with their own unique talents and paths. Let's delve into who they are, their birthdays, and who their mothers are.

Al B. Sure Jr. - Albert Joseph Brown IV

Al B. Sure Jr., born Albert Joseph Brown IV, is the eldest son of Al B. Sure, whom the legendary shares with Ann McDermott. Al B. Sure Jr was born on October 4, 1988. Though he’s not only the son of a renowned musician, he has also made his mark in the music industry. Sure Jr. is a singer and songwriter in his own right. Following in his father's footsteps, Al B. Sure Jr. has released his own music and continues to carve out his own identity in the world of entertainment. In fact, he previously appeared on Rock The Cradle, an MTV series starring the offsprings of famous musicians.

Devin LOUD - Devin Brown

Devin Brown, known by his stage name Devin LOUD, is another son of Al B. Sure. He was born on April 17, 1990. Unlike his brother Al B. Sure Jr., Devin has chosen a different path in the industry. He's recognized for his skills in hip-hop and rap. Devin LOUD has made waves with his distinctive style and lyricism, gaining a following of his own. His music reflects his unique perspective and experiences, distinguishing him as an artist in his own right.

Quincy Brown

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 30: Quincy Brown (L) and Al B. Sure! attend "The Holiday Calendar" Special Screening Los Angeles at NETFLIX Icon Building on October 30, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

Quincy Brown is the youngest of Al B Sure's kids. He was born on June 4, 1991 to Al B. Sure and the late Kim Porter. Quincy's path has taken him into the realms of acting and modeling. He has appeared in various television shows and films, showcasing his versatility and talent. Quincy has made a name for himself beyond just being the son of a famous father. He's proven his abilities and continues to build a successful career in the entertainment industry. Quincy was also adopted by Diddy who became a paternal figure in his life during his relationship with Kim Porter.

Conclusion

Al B. Sure's children have each found their own niches in the entertainment world, showcasing their individual talents and passions. While they may share a famous father, they have worked hard to establish themselves as individuals with their own unique contributions. As Al B. Sure's children continue to pursue their dreams and make their mark in their respective fields, they carry with them the legacy of their father's talent and passion for music and entertainment.

In conclusion, Al B. Sure has three children: Albert Joseph Brown IV (Al B. Sure Jr.), Devin Brown (Devin LOUD), and Quincy Brown. Each child has followed their own path, whether in music, acting, or modeling, and has made their own unique contributions to the entertainment industry. Despite the challenges of fame and public scrutiny, the bond between Al B. Sure and his children remains strong, showcasing the enduring power of family amidst the glitz and glamour of Hollywood.