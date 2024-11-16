Dave East & AraabMuzik Link For A Luxurious & Gritty Collab Tape "Living Proof"

East and the Dipset affiliated producer cooked with this one.

Leading up to the release of Living Proof, "Buss Down" and "Percocet" were the singles kicking the rollout off. Overall, the jazzy, grand, and sort of grimy boom bap sounds you hear on both are a very accurate representation of the project's direction. The beats on these two tracks, including many others such as "Walk Wit Me" and "The Other Side" are of high quality and really embrace East's gravelly tone and the overall spirit of New York hip-hop. It makes sense though due to araab's decorated past with Dipset and many other legends from the state.

Dave East is here with his fifth official studio album, Living Proof, and he's not dropping this alone. This is a new first for the Harlem spitter too, as he got to work with producer araabMUZIK exclusively for this venture. It's worth noting though that they do have some history together, with the latter laying down beats for projects like Survival and Karma 3 . Clearly, those times shared in the studio sold each other on just how great a full project could be between them. Sure enough, their assumptions were correct, because Dave East's work with araabMUZIK might be some of the best chemistry he's shared with another beat crafter.

