Dave East & AraabMuzik Link For A Luxurious & Gritty Collab Tape "Living Proof"

Dave East is here with his fifth official studio album, Living Proof, and he's not dropping this alone. This is a new first for the Harlem spitter too, as he got to work with producer araabMUZIK exclusively for this venture. It's worth noting though that they do have some history together, with the latter laying down beats for projects like Survival and Karma 3. Clearly, those times shared in the studio sold each other on just how great a full project could be between them. Sure enough, their assumptions were correct, because Dave East's work with araabMUZIK might be some of the best chemistry he's shared with another beat crafter.
Leading up to the release of Living Proof, "Buss Down" and "Percocet" were the singles kicking the rollout off. Overall, the jazzy, grand, and sort of grimy boom bap sounds you hear on both are a very accurate representation of the project's direction. The beats on these two tracks, including many others such as "Walk Wit Me" and "The Other Side" are of high quality and really embrace East's gravelly tone and the overall spirit of New York hip-hop. It makes sense though due to araab's decorated past with Dipset and many other legends from the state.
Living Proof - Dave East & AraabMuzik
Living Proof Tracklist:
- Percocet
- Bet My Life
- Solid N****z (feat. Cruch Calhoun)
- Buss Down (feat. Fabolous)
- Walk Wit Me
- Lift Em Up (feat. Swizz Beatz & Benny The Butcher)
- Roll Up
- Joe Jackson (feat. OT The Real)
- All I Know (feat. Quany Gz)
- Same S*** (feat. Giggs)
- Everything For Sale (feat. Ransom)
- The Love Fake (feat. Lyrivelli)
- Run Down (feat. Millyz)
- The Other Side (feat. Stacy Barthe)
- Barbara