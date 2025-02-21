Dave East & Ransom Bring On Jay Electronica, Method Man & More For "The Final Call"

Dave East and Ransom don't have a really robust history with one another, but they show that were always capable of greatness on The Final Call. Leading up to their first-ever joint project, the two East Coasters had only teamed up on two occasions. Those include "Everything For Sale" and on the near 40-minute behemoth known as "Rolling 110 Deep" by DJ Kay Slay. However, we really only view the former of the two as a true collaboration. However, after hearing the two lead singles for this project in "THE MOSQUE" and "MAYHEM," our perspective on how they would sound for an extended period changed. While we do wish there were more instances of them going back and forth on verses, Dave East and Ransom bring it on the lyricism.
There's solid storytelling, expressive performances, and consistent rhymes throughout the 10 songs here. Additionally, we are digging the production. The New York vibes are heavy and obvious, with lots of boom bap, jazz, as well as drum-less and soulful beats. You can thank the loaded team of V Don, Prophecy, MadeinTYO, among others for that. Adding weight to the The Final Call is the choice to drop this project on February 21. Per a statement from Ransom, he reveals that he and Dave wanted to get this out as a way to celebrate the life of human rights activist, Malcom X. "I have the deepest admiration for Brother Malcolm X. The fact that he died basically homeless and without riches tells me everything I needed to know about his character. The Final Call releasing on the day he was killed is my way of showing appreciation through art."
Dave East & Ransom The Final Call
The Final Call Tracklist:
- AUDUBON BALLROOM
- THE FINAL CALL (feat. Jay Electronica)
- SOUL FOOD IN MECCA
- BY ANY MEANS NECESSARY (feat. Method Man)
- MAYHEM with 22Gz
- AL KABIR BEACH (feat. Abby Jasmine)
- THE MOSQUE
- BLOOD AND WATER
- EXOTIC PRAYER RUGS (feat. Jadin Alexander)
- FAIRWELLS