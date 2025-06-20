Dave East And Young Chris Tap In To The 2000s East Coast Sound On Joint Album "Fine Dining"

Dave East has long been one of the most active rappers in the game. This year, he has shown no signs of slowing down that output. His first album of the year, The Final Call with Ransom, was among the better releases of February, with the two displaying no shortage of chemistry on the mic.

Now, he's back with Fine Dining, a collaborative effort between he and Young Chris. Older fans may remember Young Chris from his time with Neef Buck as part of the Young Gunz. Soon after, they joined the Beanie Sigel-led group State Property, formerly of Roc-A-Fella Records. Chris has stayed pretty active in the years following the end of his time at the Roc, releasing his most recent album in 2023.

This album is as East Coast as it gets, with both MCs sounding at home over production that's very reminiscent of a previous era. Some of the beats sound like work Just Blaze could have done at the height of State Property's popularity.

Like Dave East's other release of 2025, he has a lot of chemistry with Young Chris, and the two of them trade bars about a wide variety of topics. They talk about the streets, women, and the grind of being a rapper. Chris has been in the game since the early 2000s. And it might not feel like it, but Dave East has been a player in New York's hip-hop scene for over a decade now. Overall, Fine Dining is a solid project between two East Coast stalwarts and worth the listen. Check it out below.

Dave East & Young Chris - Fine Dining

Fine Dining tracklist: