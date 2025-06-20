Dave East And Young Chris Tap In To The 2000s East Coast Sound On Joint Album "Fine Dining"

BY Devin Morton 58 Views
dave-east-young-chris-fine-dining-stream dave-east-young-chris-fine-dining-stream
Dave East and Young Chris link up for "Fine Dining," Dave's second release of 2025 and Chris's first collab album since the 2000s.

Dave East has long been one of the most active rappers in the game. This year, he has shown no signs of slowing down that output. His first album of the year, The Final Call with Ransom, was among the better releases of February, with the two displaying no shortage of chemistry on the mic.

Now, he's back with Fine Dining, a collaborative effort between he and Young Chris. Older fans may remember Young Chris from his time with Neef Buck as part of the Young Gunz. Soon after, they joined the Beanie Sigel-led group State Property, formerly of Roc-A-Fella Records. Chris has stayed pretty active in the years following the end of his time at the Roc, releasing his most recent album in 2023.

This album is as East Coast as it gets, with both MCs sounding at home over production that's very reminiscent of a previous era. Some of the beats sound like work Just Blaze could have done at the height of State Property's popularity.

Like Dave East's other release of 2025, he has a lot of chemistry with Young Chris, and the two of them trade bars about a wide variety of topics. They talk about the streets, women, and the grind of being a rapper. Chris has been in the game since the early 2000s. And it might not feel like it, but Dave East has been a player in New York's hip-hop scene for over a decade now. Overall, Fine Dining is a solid project between two East Coast stalwarts and worth the listen. Check it out below.

Dave East & Young Chris - Fine Dining

Fine Dining tracklist:

Pablo & Gunner
Gemstars & Baggies (feat. Cruch Calhoun)
Kiss The Sky (feat. Ransom)
Ain't Adding Up
She's Choosing (feat. ElCamino)
We Won't Stop
10 Toes Down
Get That $

About The Author
Devin Morton
Devin Morton is a News and Evergreen Content Writer at HotNewHipHop from Queens, New York. He started with HNHH in July 2024 as an intern while entering his last year of college, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Stony Brook University's School of Communication &amp; Journalism. He has previously written album reviews covering some of the most popular artists in the game, including Childish Gambino and Ice Spice, as well as conversation starting pieces about the Grammy and BET Hip-Hop Awards. Some of his favorite rappers include Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, and Nas, though he also has a soft spot for the Blog Era guys from when he used to read HNHH as a kid. Besides hip-hop, he's a huge fan of sports (primarily basketball, #HeatCulture) and wrestling. His work for HNHH has reflected his outside interests, also covering sports, politics, and the greater pop culture world, which he has extensive knowledge of in addition to his hip-hop expertise.
