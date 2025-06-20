News
Dave East Fine Dining
Mixtapes
Dave East And Young Chris Tap In To The 2000s East Coast Sound On Joint Album "Fine Dining"
Dave East and Young Chris link up for "Fine Dining," Dave's second release of 2025 and Chris's first collab album since the 2000s.
By
Devin Morton
4 hrs ago
134 Views