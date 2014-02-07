For those unfamiliar, Young Chris (not to be confused with Decatur, Georgia spitter Yung Chris), is an emcee / songwriter who composed half of Philly rap duo Young Gunz alongside Neef Buck. Other than his Young Gunz work, the GRAMMY-nominee has released twelve full-length projects and collaborated with the likes of Rico Love, Freeway, Busy Signal, Emjay, Billy Blue, JW, Lil Wayne, J. Cole, Bobby Valentino, Latif, Memphis Bleek, Dame Dash, Tu Phace, Don Cannon, DJ Drama, Rell, Raheem DeVaughn, BJ, Curren$y, Twista, Tom Hardy, Pha, Wale, Rhymefest, Remy Hendrix, Peedi Crakk, Black Thought, Pooda Brown, Revenue Rich, Kool G Rap, Ma$e, Jr. Reid, M.O.P. and more since stepping foot in the rap game in '95. Most recently, he's been releasing a slew of freestyles, the latest having been a reworking of Kid Cudi and Hit-Boy's "Old School Caddy" instrumental, released in early February 2014. He's currently working on a new studio album titled Alive. Stay tuned for updates on his movements as a solo artist, ya'll.