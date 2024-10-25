Dave East & AraabMuzik Preview Their Joint Tape With "Buss Down" Featuring Fabolous

Dave East is looking to go out with a braggadocious bang before the end of 2024 and he's doing so with "BUSS DOWN." This is a brand-new collaboration with between the gritty New York spitter and longtime producer, araabMUZIK (Jay Electronica, Cardi B, J. Cole & JID, Tory Lanez, and more). But this new duo isn't just stopping here, though. On November 15, Dave and araab will be dropping off Living Proof, a 15-song tape with features from Benny The Butcher, Giggs, Ransom, Stacy Barthe, and more. One of those other guests includes Fabolous, who is also on this lead single, "BUSS DOWN."
As we mentioned, it's a flexing banger all about diamond-encrusted watches, with a hint of drug talk. "Cuzzo got rich off the glass, he sellin' crystal (Meth) / Dave tatted on your b**** a**, her name was Crystal (Crys') / We smokin' in this room, I paid for them, incidental." Because of these bars, it's also a bit of a hustler's anthem too. The beat matches well as it contains lavish string sections and trunk-rattling 808s. When this drops, this will be Dave's third consecutive tape with another artist of some kind. For now though, spin "BUSS DOWN" with the link below.
"Buss Down" - Dave East, AraabMuzik, & Fabolous
Quotable Lyrics:
A couple flips and these Rollies gon' upgrade to Pateks
I watched it happen, check my wrist if you think I'm cappin' (Think I'm cappin')
This cost too much to do that dappin' with the finger snappin' (Finger snappin')
Nah, this is grown man timin'
S*** that make you give a handshake with no damn diamonds
The yellow presi' Trump, the chocolate face Kamala