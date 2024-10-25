Dave East & AraabMuzik Preview Their Joint Tape With "Buss Down" Featuring Fabolous

Dave East is back in the lab with another producer.

As we mentioned, it's a flexing banger all about diamond-encrusted watches, with a hint of drug talk. "Cuzzo got rich off the glass, he sellin' crystal (Meth) / Dave tatted on your b**** a**, her name was Crystal (Crys') / We smokin' in this room, I paid for them, incidental." Because of these bars, it's also a bit of a hustler's anthem too. The beat matches well as it contains lavish string sections and trunk-rattling 808s. When this drops, this will be Dave's third consecutive tape with another artist of some kind. For now though, spin "BUSS DOWN" with the link below.

Dave East is looking to go out with a braggadocious bang before the end of 2024 and he's doing so with "BUSS DOWN." This is a brand-new collaboration with between the gritty New York spitter and longtime producer, araabMUZIK ( Jay Electronica , Cardi B , J. Cole & JID, Tory Lanez, and more). But this new duo isn't just stopping here, though. On November 15, Dave and araab will be dropping off Living Proof, a 15-song tape with features from Benny The Butcher , Giggs, Ransom, Stacy Barthe, and more. One of those other guests includes Fabolous , who is also on this lead single, "BUSS DOWN."

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.