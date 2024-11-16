AraabMuzik Claims That Fabolous Has Two New Albums On The Way

One of them will be a joint LP.

AraabMuzik is an elusive figure in hip hop. The producer helped shape the sound of New York in the 2010s, thanks to collabs with legends like 50 Cent and Cam'ron. He doesn't often give interviews, but he made an exception on November 15. AraabMuzik, real name Abraham Orellana, sat down for a chat with podcaster Victor Baez to discuss new music. The producer talked about his own ventures, as well as his creative process. The real bombshell came, however, when he spoke on what Fabolous has cooking up.

Fabolous is another New York legend who worked with AraabMuzik in the 2010s. The two have worked on a number of mixtapes together, including all three entries in Fabolous' Summertime Shootout series. The last Summertime Shootout, Coldest Summer Ever, dropped in 2019. Fab has been pretty quiet in the intervening years, but AraabMuzik claims the silence is almost over. The producer told Baez that Fab has two projects in the works. One of them will be a solo venture, and the other will be an AraabMuzik collab.

Read More: Beyonce Once Checked Fabolous Over Old Bar About Solange Knowles

Fabolous Hasn't Dropped An Album Since 2019

"His project, of course, is dropping," AraabMuzik explained. "Looking forward to his project and then something we got in the works." Fabolous has been making guest appearances throughout 2024. He dropped in on Mary J. Blige's single "Breathing," as well as the French Montana and Fivio Foreign collab "To the Moon." Fabolous also contributed a verse to the sprawling Cash Cobain song "Problem." He was featured alongside a gang of artists, including Big Sean, Flo Milli, Luh Tyler and 6LACK.