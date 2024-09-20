Beyonce Once Checked Fabolous Over Old Bar About Solange Knowles

In a new interview, Fab recalled being pressed by Queen Bey for an old lyric.

Sometimes, artists don’t even realize how far their words can travel. Fabolous found himself in an unexpected situation when what he thought was a harmless line from his 2010 track “For The Money” comparing Beyonce to her sister Solange came up when Bey pressed him about it later.

"Because if you could have Beyoncé, would you take Solange?" Fabolous rapped on the track, which also featured Nicki Minaj (who recently made her feelings about the Knowles-Carter family known). In a new interview with The Pivot, Fab was asked about that lyric. "I knew people were paying attention. I didn't know Beyonce was paying attention [...] It was like a mixtape freestyle. When she said it, I was like 'oh, I get it,' but in my head, I'm like, 'who played Beyonce this s**t?'"

Read More: Diddy Allegedly Placed On Suicide Watch While Awaiting Trial

Fabolous And Beyonce Had A Brief Talk About Old Song Lyrics

Fabolous said the chat with Beyonce made him rethink some punchlines he used, as you never know who's listening. In a previous recollection of the story on The Breakfast Club, he mentioned that he apologized to Solange in person for the bar. "I’m like, ‘Hey! What’s up?’ And I was like, ‘Yo, I just want you to know I didn’t mean it in any malice, but I do take responsibility for saying that and I apologize." It is no secret that Beyonce and Solange are each other's biggest fan. The two both started singing from a young age, though their individual rises to stardom were very different from each other. Beyonce started the group Girl's Tyme at age 10 with her childhood friends. Girl's Tyme turned into Destiny's Child, and when they split, Beyonce jumped straight into a superstar solo career.