Most mortals would probably drop dead if Beyonce congratulated them for anything. But when you’re just as talented as her (and her sister), you can take that praise to heart and know just how much you’re killing it. That’s how Solange probably feels after Beyonce posted a couple of pictures of her, congratulating her sister on becoming the first Black woman to compose for the New York City Ballet.

Solange and Beyonce attend the Balmain and Olivier Rousteing after the Met Gala Celebration on May 02, 2016 in New York, New York – Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

“My beloved sister, there are no words to express the pride and admiration I have for you,” Queen B wrote. “You are a visionary and one of one. Congratulations on being the first African American woman to compose for the New York City Ballet. The piece you composed is phenomenal. I love you deep.”

It also seems like Beyonce caught wind of that one TikToker who claimed Solange was a witch, because she left a little message at the end of her post aimed to all the doubters: “Might I suggest you don’t f**k with my sis.”

The two Knowles sisters first burst onto the pop culture scene in the late ’90s and early 2000s, when Solange occasionally performed as a backup dancer for Beyonce’s R&B girl group, Destiny’s Child. Since then, Beyonce went on to become arguably pop music’s biggest star today, whereas Solange has crafted her own lane as an artist that’s resulted in overflowing critical acclaim.

As one of the most beloved sister pairs in pop culture, the Knowles have taken the world by storm. They’re the only sisters in the world to both have #1 albums on the charts, and Beyonce’s apparent references to Solange and Jay-Z’s elevator brawl indicate that they’re as close as they’ve ever been.