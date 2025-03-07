Ransom Declares Himself The Best Rapper "Arguably" On Passionate "Neo (FREESTYLE)"

Ransom is dropping some bars for y'all and if you can't hear them... then we don't what to tell you. He's got it all working here.

"Now if you had some OGs instead of IG and n****s raised you right, you would know change is the only way you can change your life." This is just one of many attention-grabbing bars on this 1:40 cut. Ransom isn't just hear to drop knowledge, though. Additionally, he's taking this time to talk big. "I feel like I'm the greatest writer arguably / The gap you just heard in my rhyme pattern is artistry." He's got every right to feel this way as his catalog is up there with some of the more well-known greats. His impact may not be the same. But his pen game has always been sharper than most of your favorite rappers'. While this is sure to stay on YouTube as a loosie, it's cool to see Ransom flex his off-the-dome skills every once in a while.

Ransom has been on an absolute tear over the last year, and many might not even know it. The New York rapper put out/been a part of four projects. Those include Lavish Misery, SMOKE & MIRRORS, Chaos Is My Ladder 2 , Cabrini Green, and most recently, The Final Call. Three of them have been collaboration efforts with varying talents. He's been tapped in with Harry Fraud , MadeinTYO, Conway the Machine and V Don, and Dave East . That project with the latter has been resonating with fans the most as of late, so he's buzzing right now. With that being the case, he's decided to stroll on in with a new release on YouTube. It's called "Neo (FREESTYLE)," and just like the title suggests, he's trying help listeners, his haters, and himself out of the matrix.

