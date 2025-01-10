Memphis Bleek Makes Rare Return With Smoke DZA & Benny The Butcher Collab "3 Kings"

One of Hov's many students from the 2000s is back.

Part of the reason is because of this track "3 Kings." It features first-time collaborator Benny The Butcher , and one-timer, Smoke DZA . The title of this track is a true indicator of how each rapper sounds on the cut. All three step on to the mic and flat-out crush. Bleek wisely opens up the record himself and he sets the tone for his guests perfectly. It's a simple element, but it goes a long way for us here, especially given how rare of a sighting this is. Overall, the song has a real gritty and throwback sound to it, one that Bleek particularly sounds great over. Lawton "Agent" Bouhairie and Philip "Bangout" Pitts both produced this joint and the boom-bap beat gives off a nice head-nodding effect as well. All in all, it's a great package from Memphis Bleek and we really hope he continues to build on this momentum he's got going for him.

Memphis Bleek has a new single. Yes, you read that right. The Brooklyn MC, mostly known for his affiliation with Jay-Z and assisting him in his legendary beef with Nas , is striking at the top of 2025. Last year saw him at one of his most active in years, which frankly isn't saying much if you take a look at his track record. Two singles and a small collection of features made up his run in 2024. But given how "torrent" of a run he's on; he may just be on his way to breaking a 13-year-long album drought. Nothing has been formally announced yet, but we got a special feeling this time around.

