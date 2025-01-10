Memphis Bleek Makes Rare Return With Smoke DZA & Benny The Butcher Collab "3 Kings"

Memphis Bleek has a new single. Yes, you read that right. The Brooklyn MC, mostly known for his affiliation with Jay-Z and assisting him in his legendary beef with Nas, is striking at the top of 2025. Last year saw him at one of his most active in years, which frankly isn't saying much if you take a look at his track record. Two singles and a small collection of features made up his run in 2024. But given how "torrent" of a run he's on; he may just be on his way to breaking a 13-year-long album drought. Nothing has been formally announced yet, but we got a special feeling this time around.
Part of the reason is because of this track "3 Kings." It features first-time collaborator Benny The Butcher, and one-timer, Smoke DZA. The title of this track is a true indicator of how each rapper sounds on the cut. All three step on to the mic and flat-out crush. Bleek wisely opens up the record himself and he sets the tone for his guests perfectly. It's a simple element, but it goes a long way for us here, especially given how rare of a sighting this is. Overall, the song has a real gritty and throwback sound to it, one that Bleek particularly sounds great over. Lawton "Agent" Bouhairie and Philip "Bangout" Pitts both produced this joint and the boom-bap beat gives off a nice head-nodding effect as well. All in all, it's a great package from Memphis Bleek and we really hope he continues to build on this momentum he's got going for him.