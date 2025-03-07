Memphis Bleek Teases His Comeback Tape With "Still ROC"

BY Zachary Horvath 225 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
memphis-bleekmemphis-bleek
Memphis Bleek has steadily been dropping more and more material over the last year or so and the long buildup will be worth something soon.

Someone in Memphis Bleek's camp must have gotten in his ear or something lately because he's back with a new single again. "Still ROC" arrives almost two months after the release of "3 Kings." That was an all-New York track with Benny The Butcher and Smoke DZA coming along for the ride. It was a booming East Coast banger with a 2000s tinge to it that was filled with fire and a desire to win. It marked Memphis' first drop since his July 12 track with Kruziano and Dre called "Bands Up." Overall, it was a feel good moment for fans of his to hear back in their ears again. However, he's not settling. Just two weeks after "3 Kings," he hopped back on IG to make a special announcement. "#APT3D Soon‼️"Without a doubt this is going to be a new project.

However, the format of it remains up in the air. Hopefully, it's going to be an album or mixtape. If it doesn't arrive before April 10, then it will have been 13 years since The Movement. So, with "Still ROC" out now, maybe we will get that coveted release date from Memphis Bleek. For now, though, we can focus on this track which is another strong outing. On it, he keeps it real about the whole fame aspect of becoming a rapper, as well as his road to becoming one. "I ain't never want the fame my boy / It felt better writing down some of this pain my boy." On top of the great introspective writing, the beat is also fantastic. There are heavenly background vocals that are expertly looped into the smooth guitar-backed beat. It's another W from Memphis Bleek and we are here for the return.

Read More: Cee-Lo, Kanye, & Rappers Who Faced Backlash For Confederate Fashion

Memphis Bleek "Still ROC"

Read More: Rihanna's Most Savage Clapbacks: Ciara, TLC, Amanda Bynes & More

[Via] [Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 1390
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 1051
Roc-A-Fella Reunion Music Memphis Bleek And Just Blaze Tease First New Collab In Two Decades 891
Damon Dash Filming "State Property 2" at Float - March 26, 2004 Music Dame Dash "Saved" Memphis Bleek, He Claims While Recalling Label Stories 918