Memphis Bleek Teases His Comeback Tape With "Still ROC"

Someone in Memphis Bleek 's camp must have gotten in his ear or something lately because he's back with a new single again. "Still ROC" arrives almost two months after the release of "3 Kings." That was an all-New York track with Benny The Butcher and Smoke DZA coming along for the ride. It was a booming East Coast banger with a 2000s tinge to it that was filled with fire and a desire to win. It marked Memphis' first drop since his July 12 track with Kruziano and Dre called "Bands Up." Overall, it was a feel good moment for fans of his to hear back in their ears again. However, he's not settling. Just two weeks after "3 Kings," he hopped back on IG to make a special announcement. "#APT3D Soon‼️"Without a doubt this is going to be a new project.

However, the format of it remains up in the air. Hopefully, it's going to be an album or mixtape. If it doesn't arrive before April 10, then it will have been 13 years since The Movement. So, with "Still ROC" out now, maybe we will get that coveted release date from Memphis Bleek. For now, though, we can focus on this track which is another strong outing. On it, he keeps it real about the whole fame aspect of becoming a rapper, as well as his road to becoming one. "I ain't never want the fame my boy / It felt better writing down some of this pain my boy." On top of the great introspective writing, the beat is also fantastic. There are heavenly background vocals that are expertly looped into the smooth guitar-backed beat. It's another W from Memphis Bleek and we are here for the return.