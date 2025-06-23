Memphis Bleek Takes Us Back To Where It All Started In "Apt 3D"

Memphis Bleek left the music business in the early 2000s with a platinum album and three gold albums. The one-time Jay-Z protégé takes us back to Marcy Projects, where it all started, in the Brooklyn native's return album, Apt 3D. The album received approval from Jay-Z himself.

In the past, Memphis Bleek was known for being a young, ambitious, smart-talking rap star. The album concept speaks to the established rap star's upbringing. On “Holla at Cheech,” a spoken-word intro builds tension before Bleek drops a brief but commanding verse over a raw Sndtrak beat.

“I’m the Type” brings chipmunk soul into the mix, with Bleek pledging loyalty and consistency. On “King’s Design,” he spits with the confidence of a veteran, claiming his voice holds value that should come with a price tag. That energy peaks with “3 Kings,” where Bleek teams with Benny the Butcher and Smoke DZA. Each rapper holds court in his lane, trading bars with sharp precision and territorial pride.

The album concludes with “Believe It,” a boom-bap track that reflects on success and the costs of chasing it. Bleek lets the beat breathe, like how Jay-Z taught him “Choosing You,” featuring Mario Winans, improves on their previous effort. Its atmosphere and honesty offer a more thoughtful take on loyalty and love.

“Word to Hov” ends the album with heartfelt gratitude. Bleek pays tribute to JAY-Z while revealing why he stepped away from music. It wasn’t retreat—it was survival, growth, and preparation.

Returning to the Marcy Projects that shaped him, Bleek sounds sharper, wiser, and more grounded. The production recalls Roc-A-Fella’s golden era.

APT 3D - Memphis Bleek

Official Tracklist

Durag Bleek

2 Still ROC

3. You Show Know

4. On My Way

5. Holla at Cheech

6. I'm The Type

7. King's Design

8. 3 Kings

9. Believe It

10. Choosing You