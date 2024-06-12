Memphis Bleek And Just Blaze Tease First New Collab In Two Decades

Roc-A-Fella Reunion
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 19: (L-R) Just Blaze, Memphis Bleek and Young Guru attend the Roc-A-Fella Reunion at Gramercy Theatre on December 19, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Bleek and Blaze are back together.

Memphis Bleek and Just Blaze are legendary soldiers in the Roc-A-Fella army. They helped to define the first half of the 2000s alongside label boss Jay-Z. Bleek and Blaze have taken different career paths in the years since the Roc disbanded, but all that is just water under the bridge. The two artists are coming back together for a new single, and it will be their first in over two decades. The best part? Fans won't have to wait long to hear it.

Memphis Bleek announced the collaboration on Instagram on June 10. The rapper posted the artwork for the single, which is titled "Durag Bleek." The single artwork features photos of Bleek and Just Blaze from over the years, suggesting that the song will reflect on all the work the two artists have done together. It also came with a release date of Friday, June 14. That's right, the two Roc icons will be releasing the new song the very same week it's announced. The last time Memphis Bleek was heard over a Blaze beat was the 2005 album 5:34. Ironically, the most famous Blaze beat on the album, "Dear Summer," doesn't have any rapping from Bleek whatsoever. Instead, it's a solo JAY-Z track.

Memphis Bleek's New Single Will Drop June 14

Memphis Bleek and Just Blaze have had their differences over the years. The latter admitted this during a 2022 appearance on the Drink Champs podcast. He said that Blaze gave away the beats for Cam'ron's "Oh Boy" and Joe Budden's "Pump It Up" before he got a chance to do anything with them. "That's cool he did do that, and I always want to f*ck him up for that," the rapper said jokingly. "But I can't, that's my brother. I love him. N***as trying to say I passed up on 'Oh Boy.' F*ck out of here. I would have hit you in the head with an 'Oh Boy.'"

The Roc reunion also tracks, given that Bleek is launching a label-themed podcast titled Roc Solid. The podcast will delve into the history of Roc-A-Fella and feature guest appearances from the likes of Young Guru and Freeway among others. A release has not yet been announced, but the teaser for the podcast suggests that Roc adjacent rappers like Ja Rule and N.O.R.E. will appear as well. Who knows, maybe Just Blaze will drop by and bless fans with some previously unheard stories.

