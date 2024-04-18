Memphis Bleek Announces Star-Studded Podcast Series "Roc Solid"

It's impossible to tell the story of Roc-A-Fella Records without Memphis Bleek. He was a crucial piece of the label's puzzle, and he rubbed shoulders with some of the greatest rappers of all time. This pedigree makes him the perfect person to launch a Roc-A-Fella themed podcast, which is why he's linking up with the Drink Champs network to run Roc Solid. The new series will see Bleek recount the label's rise and fall alongside notable guests.

Bleek posted a teaser for Roc Solid on Instagram, and the guest list is wild. Young Guru, Young Chris, and Freeway are some of the rappers who have already recorded episodes, and each have notable ties to the eponymous label. Ja Rule and N.O.R.E. also appear in the teaser, despite the fact that neither artist was signed to the Roc. The former collaborated with several Roc artists during his peak, however, and the latter is a staple of NYC hip-hop. N.O.R.E. is also the co-host of the aforementioned Drink Champs.

Read More: Jeezy Or JAY-Z? Memphis Bleek Weighs In On Who The Bigger Artist Is

Memphis Bleek Will Discuss Roc-A-Fella's Legacy

Hip-hop fans will be equally intrigued by the artists who don't show up. Memphis Bleek debates whether to invite Roc-A-Fella co-founder Dame Dash during the teaser, given their tense relationship. Bleek also weighs the pros and cons of staging a full on Roc-A-Fella reunion, which would include Dash and Jay-Z. The "Dear Summer" rapper has no problem recounting the issues that led to the label folding, as proven by his recent appearance on Drink Champs. He answered all of N.O.R.E.'s questions about the fallout and then some.

For example, Bleek claimed that Dame Dash almost dropped him from the label in 2003. The rapper said Dash and Jay-Z were at odds about the future, and his aggression rubbed Dash the wrong way. "[Dame] looked at me and said, 'You always going against everything I say'," Bleek recalled. "If you don't wanna be with Roc-A-Fella, I'll give you your walking papers'." It's safe to assume these are the kinds of juicy stories the rapper will be sharing on Roc Solid. A release date for the podcast hasn't been announced.

Read More: Memphis Bleek Reflects On Jay-Z's Wild Behavior In His Younger Years