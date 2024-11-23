Lola Brooke Won't Be Taken Lightly On "Go To Yo Head"

Brooke wants her message to be crystal clear for any potential suitors.

On "Go To Yo Head," she's going back to her MC roots, which is a feisty and rumbling brand of spitting. Here, instead of doing the most for her man, Lola is wanting to be one who's splurged on. On top of that, she's letting it be known that she's not going to be played. In a recent statement, she said, "There's no room to get big-headed and think for a second that Lola is that girl to be played with. That's the energy on Go To Yo Head. I'm a step on heads every time if they come for mine." Overall, it's another lively and gritty performance from the pint-sized femcee.

Lola Brooke wants to make sure every man out there understands she's got big expectations on "Go To Yo Head." This is the latest offering from the Brooklyn representative, following up on her previous collab with Jeremih , "No One Else." Nothing has been made official, but there's a solid chance that she's working toward a new album. Given the tone and themes of these last releases, we could be in for more of a love focused record. Multiple genres could be at play as well, which is something that Lola Brooke is known to do. From drill, R&B, and pop/trap rap, she has not been afraid to push herself to new heights.

