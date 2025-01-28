RetcH Links With Ab-Soul For "P.O.P Hold It Down"

The New Jersey lyricist may be preparing a new project.

2022 did see RetcH drop his first project after all of the legal noise with Administrative Segregation. That was a fully solo project with just 10 songs and over 26 minutes of material. 2023 would officially be his last streaming release with a feature on Slayter's single "Juice Sipper" alongside Fenix Flexin of Shoreline Mafia. But things are picking back up as of late, especially on YouTube. One of those releases includes "P.O.P Hold It Down" with a guest appearance from Ab-Soul . In typically RetcH fashion, the track is very dark and in that dirty East Coast boom-bap vein. The delicate piano keys add an extra and much-needed element to spice up the beat. Both artists trade solid verses, and we can only hope that with this activity, RetcH has something cooking for 2025.

Over the course of his career, New Jersey rapper RetcH has not always put himself in the best situations. The last several years have been particularly troubling for the veteran East Coast MC. For example, back in 2021 RetcH was dealing with the consequences after violating the rules of his probation. Prior to that Retchy P was facing anywhere from 10-20 to even 65 years for an armed robbery. That began back in 2016 . Thankfully for him, he was able to avoid time behind bars altogether in 2018 . As of late, there hasn't been much news surrounding him in terms of his legal situation. However, things appear to be on the up and up which is always good to hear. Overall, though, it's been quite quiet on the music front. Since "Shiesty," a 2021 collab between him V Don and Maxo Kream, he's kept a fairly low profile.

