evilgiane, sniper2004 & SADPONY Eschew The Hip-Hop Game On New Single "i don't wanna be a rapper": Stream

evilgiane continues to be one of the most exciting and prolific producers today, and his collaborative roster grows in captivating fashion.

evilgiane just won't stop. The New York producer is easily one of the most in-demand and consistent beatmakers today, and his Surf Gang collective continues to make waves; pun most certainly intended. Moreover, he just dropped a new collaborative single with sniper2004 and producer SADPONY, "i don't wanna be a rapper," which also features additional work from Keanu Beats behind the board. This follows other recent credits for giane like Maxo Kream's "Eye Know" and the collaborative Slimesito project EVILSLIME.

Furthermore, this is exactly the kind of fuzzy, hard-hitting, and cavernous production you would expect from evilgiane, forming a dark and fast-paced NY drill beat with subtly atmospheric synth pads. The "DESIGNER DRUGZ" beatsmith and SADPONY build a nice foundation for sniper2004's rapid flows and desires to go on tour... But not that type of tour, as the song's title suggests. "i don't wanna be a rapper" is pretty menacing and unique as a result, packing a lot of energetic punch in just a minute and a half. How does Surf Gang keep doing it?

Meanwhile, if this is your first evilgiane cut, we'd recommend his other Maxo Kream collab "Bang The Bus" to keep the streak going. Also, make sure you keep an eye out for what SADPONY and sniper2004 pop out for next. If you haven't heard "i don't wanna be a rapper" yet, you can find it on your preferred streaming service or listen to it on YouTube below. Down there, you can also find some standout bars and the comments section for you to drop your thoughts on the track. As always, come back to HNHH for more of the best hip-hop releases around the clock.

evilgiane's "i don't wanna be a rapper" With sniper2004 & SADPONY: Stream