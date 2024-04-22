Slimesito Grabs More Production From Evilgiane For "DESIGNER DRUGZ"

The crop of talented hip-hop producers and beat makers continues to expand by the second. One of the new stars that is pushing himself to new heights is Yonkers, New York native evilgiane. The creative and almost avant-garde genius really came into his own last year, especially. He had several viral singles, including his work on "The Hillbillies" with Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem. However, he is more known for his affiliation with the Surf Gang label and its artists. The album that really put evilgiane on the map was his 2024 effort #HEAVENSGATE VOL. 1 and one artist that contributed heavily to that was Slimesito. Now, evilgiane and Slimesito are teaming up just months later for a new single "DESIGNER DRUGZ."

This track in considered to be for the Maryland rapper and whether or not this is just a loosie remains to be seen. "DESIGNER DRUGZ" features a woozy and futuristic sound that will have you wanting to float in space. Slimesito and evilgiane are definitely on the same wavelength, as the synergy is obvious right from the jump. The "Mafia Business" artist finds a pocket immediately and takes off from there.

Listen To "DESIGNER DRUGZ" By Evilgiane & Slimesito

Evilgiane has certainly taken off himself and he spoke with The Face just last month and how he feels music is extremely important for him, but also for the world. He feels artists need to be inspirational for one another and they are the catalysts for creation. "Encourage more people to make art, no matter what type of art they’re trying to make. It makes everyone else happy. A lot of people are angry and take it out on others because they can’t express themselves. Art is the easiest way to do that." He is certainly one of the most expressive names we have going, and we cannot wait to hear more from him and Slimesito.

