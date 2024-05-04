Evilgiane & Slimesito's Chemistry Is Through The Roof On "EVILSLIME"

East coast hip-hop is extremely good hands right now and will be even later on all because of artists like evilgiane and Slimesito. The New York producer and Maryland rapper might not be on the same label, but the synergy on tracks is among some of the best in the industry. Both also do not have the most experience, but they are well beyond their years. SURF GANG and Rich Slime Global have come together for several tracks, with "DESIGNER DRUGZ" being the most recent offering. That track turned out to be the lead single for EVILSLIME, the new collaborative EP between evilgiane and Slimesito.

For "The Hillbillies" producer, this is his sixth project and second of 2024. It follows up #HEAVENSAGATE VOL. 1 which had a feature from Slimesito on "LIL WAYNE." As for the "Mafia Business" MC, this marks his first project of the year so far. It supersedes October 2023's Zombieland which featured 16 tracks.

Listen To EVILSLIME By Evilgiane & Slimesito

On EVILSLIME the production is very trap centric, 808 heavy, and some unconventional instrumentals pop in throughout the 11-song set. The tone is dark and it is the perfect backdrop for Slimesito's monotone and mumbly delivery. In some way, it has a similar vibe to Metro Boomin and 21 Savage's 2016 tape Savage Mode. Fairly simple eerie atmospheres with straightforward bars about the typical trap fare. Fans of these two should enjoy this one all the way through, as there are no true skips in our opinion.

EVILSLIME Tracklist:

DESIGNER DRUGZ RIGHT OR WRONG with Eera BANDOLEROS MONA LISA TOP FLOOR with K$upreme MAKE IT HOME BRUISE WAYNE 12 02 93 TOP KAPO NO STRESS DR. EVIL

