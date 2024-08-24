Heems Pays Tribute To His Mother "VEENA" On Second LP Of 2024

The Indian American underground vet is back with a new personal record.

Heems has just laid out a truly personal collection of tracks onto his newest album, VEENA. For those who don't know, the project pays homage to his mother of the same name. In fact, she even as some spoken word bits on the record, including on the opening title track. She labels Heems the "poet of Queens". That's a very accurate description of her son, given how often his bars leave listeners with a lot to chew on, theoretically speaking. Besides showing love to the woman who brought him into this world, there's a whole lot of other important and equally harrowing topics at hand.

"MANTO", one of the four singles to VEENA, hears Heems talk openly about addiction, depression, and more. "I ask my dad why my grandma’s so quiet / I ask my mom why my grandma’s not smiling / I ask my therapist why I’m always wilding". However, through all of this, you can tell that he's got some hope for himself on songs like "RATATOUILLE". "Life is beautiful I’m looking at flowers / I’m feeling like I got superpowers". All in all, it's a deep and intense listen, and definitely one of the best underground releases of 2024. This is also Heems' second LP of the year, as it follows LAFANDAR, which ended a nine-year drought.

VEENA - Heems

VEENA Tracklist:

  1. VEENA with RAM DULARI, Sid Vashi
  2. RATATOUILLE with Sid Vashi
  3. MANTO with Sid Vashi. Vijay Iyer
  4. BOURDAIN with Mr Cheeks, RAM DULARI
  5. UNDERBELLY with RAM DULARI, Lapgan
  6. RAKHI with Pavvan, Ajji
  7. FLOWERS with Sid Vashi, Navz-47
  8. JUHI with RAM DULARI
  9. DAME with Sid Vashi
  10. BANSHEE with Sid Vashi, Cool Calm Pete
  11. RIGHTEOUS with Lapgan

