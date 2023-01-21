Staten Island rapper CJ just dropped his newest single, “GANGSTA.” Moreover, the new track sees CJ in a more introspective, emotive, yet focused state of mind. While his last solo releases were singles, he kept quite busy with features and appearances during 2022.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 22: Rapper CJ performs onstage during Hot 97 Summer Jam 2021 at Met Life Stadium on August 22, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images)

Furthermore, the 26-year-old just inked a new deal with AWAL (SONY) and James Cruz’s Cruz Control. In fact, it marks his artistic independence since the success of his two-times platinum hit, “Whoopty.” Moreover, CJ has a new album on the horizon this year, plus ambitions of Hollywood projects.

This new track is much more low-key than some of his most well-known output. While the drum pattern is recognizable, it also fits the song’s more mellow and understated instrumentation. Little distracts from the Staten Island rapper’s flows and lyrics other than some atmospheric synth pads. Even with a more skeletal set of elements, CJ’s perspective comes through to impress.

Meanwhile, his features on albums like French Montana and DJ Drama’s Coke Boys 6: Money Heist Edition heightened his profile. While the sound of New York drill defined much of his breakout material, it’s clear that he’s moving on to more dynamic approaches. On this song, CJ reflects on his hardened come-up before success and the details of said life that live in his mind. After a lot of hot singles and career maneuvering in the industry, it’s heartening to see a rising rapper take direct control of his work like this.

Still, what do you think of CJ’s newest single, “GANGSTA”? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments and check out some notable lyrics below. Also, if you haven’t heard the song yet, you can find it on your preferred streaming service. As always, check back in with HNHH for the best new releases each week.

Quotable Lyrics

How you think it feel everyday you gotta keep it on you?

Waking motherf***ers up you’re tired of n***as sleeping on you

Tryna move onto the better things, move to where the weather change

I know a plug that sent her things how you expect me to stay the same?