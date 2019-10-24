staten island
- SongsCJ Goes "GANGSTA" On New SongThe Staten Island MC is kicking off the year with more introspection and focus in his catalog.ByGabriel Bras Nevares5.6K Views
- Pop CulturePost Malone Shares Video Message With School Where Principal Died Of A Heart AttackPost Malone shared a heartfelt tribute video for the community of a Staten Island school whose principal died from a heart attack.ByCole Blake2.1K Views
- CrimeElderly Man Found Dead With "I Touch Little Girls" Written On Chest: ReportThere were other accusations written on his body & he reportedly looked as if he was beaten. His neighbors don't believe he could harm anyone.ByErika Marie5.2K Views
- NewsCJ Shares His "Lemon Pepper Freestyle"CJ returns with his own "Lemon Pepper Freestyle."ByAlex Zidel2.9K Views
- MusicCJ Introduces "Whoopty" Weed Strain On 4/20 Edition Of "How To Roll"CJ joins us for the special 4/20 edition of "How To Roll," where he introduces his three new weed strains "Whoopty," "Blue Cheese," and "ZaZa."ByAlex Zidel4.7K Views
- NewsCJ Drops "Loyalty Over Royalty" Deluxe With 3 Different Versions Of "Whoopty"CJ re-ups with the deluxe edition of "Loyalty Over Royalty" with features from DreamDoll, French Montana, Rowdy Rebel, and more.ByAlex Zidel3.8K Views
- Music"Whoopty" Rapper CJ Addresses Industry Plant AllegationsCJ sees what people are saying about him but he doesn't pay it any mind.ByAlex Zidel11.6K Views
- NewsStaten Island Rapper CJ Has The Trap "Goin' UP"Rising star CJ releases his debut project "Loyalty Over Royalty" with standout single "Goin' UP".ByAlex Zidel2.8K Views
- Original ContentRise & Grind: CJ On His Top 5 D.O.A., Working With 6ix9ine, New EP & MoreBuzzing Staten Island rapper CJ discusses his upcoming project, "Loyalty Over Royalty," French Montana's guidance, "Whoopty" & his unexpected connection to Method Man in the inaugural instalment of HNHH's "Rise & Grind."ByAron A.13.3K Views
- NumbersCJ's "Whoopty" Cracks Top 10 On Billboard Hot 100The viral record has earned the rising Staten Island rapper his first top 10 single on the Billboard Hot 100.ByAron A.1442 Views
- Music22Gz Destroys "Whoopty" Rapper CJ: "Giving Me [6ix9ine] Vibes""Whoopty" rapper CJ gets called out by Brooklyn general 22Gz, who says he reminds him of Tekashi 6ix9ine.ByAlex Zidel63.7K Views
- CrimeNew York Producer Jahade Chancey's Murder Captured On Surveillance Video23-year-old Staten Island producer Jahade Chancey was shot multiple times after two armed men rushed his studio.ByAlex Zidel7.3K Views
- CrimeNYPD Officers Caught Planting Marijuana Multiple TimesNYPD officers Kyle Erickson and Elmer Pastran caught on camera planting drugs on civilians multiple times. ByDominiq R.4.9K Views
- Pop CultureRZA Surprises Staten Island Elementary School Students With iPadsLegendary rapper RZA surprised students in Staten Island with iPads after their teacher asked for help.ByCole Blake408 Views
- Pop CulturePete Davidson Gives Tour Of His Staten Island Pad In Mom's BasementNetflix invades Pete Davidson's Staten Island man-cave to promote his new stand-up special, "Alive From New York." ByNoah C1.9K Views
- MusicShyheim Received 300+ Stitches After Being Slashed In The Face With A Box CutterIt happened at a nightclub in his hometown.ByErika Marie19.7K Views
- MusicShyheim Talks Inking A Deal Before Wu-Tang Clan At 13-Years-OldThe newly freed rapper reflects on his career.ByErika Marie6.9K Views
- Crime"Mob Wives" Star Drita D'Avanzo & Mob-Tied Husband Arrested For Drugs, GunsDrita D'Avanzo and her husband could be in some serious trouble after their recent arrest.ByErika Marie8.1K Views
- Pop CultureRZA Explains Why "36 Chambers" Is The Best Wu-Tang Album & Heads Back To Shaolin For Creative RetreatEXCLUSIVE: We chat with RZA about his upcoming retreat with TAZO. Ten lucky people will spend two days with RZA as he teaches them how to unlock their creativity.ByErika Marie20.8K Views
- CrimeOfficer Who Was Fired For Killing Eric Garner Is Suing To Get His Job BackDaniel Pantaleo kept his job for five years after Garner's death.ByErika Marie2.8K Views