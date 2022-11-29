Jay Critch keeping his foot on the gas all 2022. The rapper’s delivered banger after banger throughout the year, from the Harry Fraud-produced “Born With It” to his recent collab alongside Rich The Kid, “Lefty.” In short, Critch has been in his bag this year. Each release brings some serious excitement for what he has in store next year.

This week, Jay Critch unleashed a brand new record titled, “Up All Night.” While we know that Critch can come through with bars, “Up All Night” showcases his ability to create infectious hits. This time, he leans towards the reggae tones with auto-tune-laden delivery, though the upbeat production contrasts the grim undertones of his lyrics. In the new single, Critch reflects on his come-up from the streets and having to overcome hardships. “Used to post up, selling green like the lawn chair,” he raps. “I ain’t never read no magazines, who the fuck would ever think that I’d be on there.”

“Up All Night” follows the release of “Lefty” with Rich The Kid. Additionally, he’s dished out collabs with Mally Bandz, Slayter, and more throughout the year.

Surprisingly, Critch hasn’t dropped a single project this year, though he did bless fans with a new compilation. In June, he dropped Talk Money Tape 2 alongside several artists on the TME roster including Rico Baby, Vendetta, and more. However, the string of solo releases indicates that he’s warming up for a big year in 2023. Last year, he blessed fans with the long-awaited Critch Tape, his official follow-up to 2020’s Signed With Love.

Keep your eyes peeled for any more updates surrounding new releases from Jay Critch. In the meantime, press play on his new single, “Up All Night” and let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Quotable Lyrics

No, it ain’t no fish fry, pull up and we steam shit

Gotta get big how I’m goin’ up to Venus

Tennis chain on me and it’s swinging’ like Serena

I would be a dummy if I ever go believe her