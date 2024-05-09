Conway The Machine Recruits Dua Lipa For New Album Hype Video

Conway The Machine Performs At The O2 Forum Kentish Town
LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 10: Conway The Machine performs at O2 Forum Kentish Town on April 10, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

His new album "SFK" is due out later tonight.

Conway The Machine is always cooking up something for his fans. He has a new album called SFK dropping tonight and he's spent all week building up hype for it. That hype hit its peak with a new video he shared to social media assisted by a pretty surprising guest. Unsurprisingly the upcoming album sports an absolutely packed feature list and continues a years prolific streak for the Griselda crew. Just a few months ago Benny The Butcher finally dropped his often-teased album Everybody Can't Go.

The video Conway shared features numerous clips of him performing, working on new music, and hanging out behind the scenes. One notable moment sees him meeting pop hitmaker Dua Lipa. The singer just released her new album Radical Optimism, her first since 2020's Future Nostalgia. Last year she had a smash hit with the song "Dance The Night" from the Barbie film soundtrack. It's unclear how she ended up in the video or if her presence will hype up many Conway fans, but its an interesting crossover regardless. "I really did it this time!!! I f*cking did it!! 🙌🏾. I’m iller than all these n*ggas! I can’t wait for y’all to hear this new sh*t!! SFK FRIDAY" Conway's caption reads. Check out the full video he shared below.

Conway The Machine's Album Hype Trailer

Conway has already released a few songs from the record. Earlier this month he dropped "Ten/Rya Interlude" which features Key Glock and Rya Maxwell. The trio assembled a full 6-minute song, long by rap standards and even longer by single standards. That was preceded by the Joey Badass-assisted "Vertino" which became an instant fan favorite. The track has since racked up more than 1.5 million streams on Spotify alone.

What do you think of Conway The Machine recruiting a guest appearance from Dua Lipa to hype up his new album? Are you looking forward to hearing SFK when it drops later tonight? Let us know in the comment section below.

