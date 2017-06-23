studio album
- MixtapesGorillaz Drops New Album "Cracker Island"Bad Bunny, Tame Impala, and Beck all feature in this experimental project.By Diya Singhvi
- ReviewsEARTHGANG "GHETTO GODS" ReviewThere’s a lot to digest on EARTHGANG’s new album.By Joshua Robinson
- ReviewsKodak Black "Back For Everything" ReviewKodak Black's "Back For Everything" is a comprehensive look at one of this generation's most complex hip-hop figures.By Aron A.
- MusicDrake's Sixth Studio Album Is Dropping This SummerDrake announced that he'll be dropping his sixth studio album this summer, following the release of his new mixtape, "Dark Lane Demo Tapes," on Friday.By Lynn S.
- MusicYG Reveals Title Of His Upcoming Album"4REAL 4REAL" comes out on May 3.By Alex Zidel
- MusicOVO's DVSN Announces Third Studio AlbumDVSN season is approaching. By Chantilly Post
- Music2 Chainz' "Rap Or Go To The League" Production CreditsThe sweet lowdown on 2 Chainz' "Rap Or Go To The League." By Devin Ch
- Original ContentThe Current Decade Of Hip-Hop & R&B, Ranked From Worst To BestPrepare for a dose of nostalgia as we take you back through the decade of hip-hop and r'n'b. Ranked from worst to best.By Luke Hinz
- NumbersXXXTENTACION's "?" Re-Enters Billboard 200 Top 10X's sophomore release makes its way back into the top 10.By Aron A.
- MusicJ.I.D Signs Worldwide Publishing Deal Ahead Of "DiCaprio 2" ReleaseJ.I.D is hoping his latest deal will be his most lucrative to date.By Devin Ch
- MusicRita Ora Announces Second Studio Album "Phoenix""Phoenix" arrives November 23rd.By Chantilly Post
- MixtapesZHU's "RINGOS DESERT" Album Enlists Tame Impala, TOkiMONSTA & Majid JordanHis latest release journeys through a new sonic space.By Zaynab
- Original ContentFuture's Albums, RankedWe take a look at Future's studio albums. By Narsimha Chintaluri
- MixtapesWorld's Fair Debut Album, "New Lows," Is A New ClassicThe New York up and comers post up as the real deal.By Zaynab
- MusicWale Signs Joint Venture With MMG & Warner Bros.Wale believes he can continue pushing himself to new heights.By Devin Ch
- MusicAmine Announces Debut Album "Good For You" Release DateAmine has announced a release date for his debut studio album "Good For You."By Q. K. W.