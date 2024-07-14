$NOT Presents His Spacey & Wavy Fourth LP "Viceroy"

$NOT is back with his fourth studio album Viceroy and this time around he is rapping with a restrained presence. However, there are also times where he comes across as evil and maniacal. Or you will hear the Florida MC sound celebratory and happy like on one the promotional tracks, "HILARIOUS" , which features Cochise. Then, as far as the instrumentals go, you are getting your trap fare in a woozier and more lowkey style. You could categorize a fair amount of the beats as plugg if you wanted to. Viceroy is yet another experiment for $NOT but it does not come across as half-baked. Every element feels as if $NOT has been working in this subgenre for decades.

As for where this album falls for the veteran, it comes after his third album, Ethereal which saw its release in 2022. Prior to that, you had two 2020 projects, Beautiful Havoc and - TRAGEDY +. There was some speculation as to what the singles would be for this project, as $NOT put out "CRUEL WORLD" "0%" with ZillaKami, "BULLY" and then the aforementioned "HILARIOUS". With Viceroy now here, only the latter of the four made the final cut. Listening to this album is quite a hazy experience, and 26-year-old really transports you to the otherworldly soundscape he has created. You feel as if you are in the crib smoking along with him throughout the 17 tracks. Give Viceroy a spin with the links below.