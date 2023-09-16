SNOT Shares New Single “Cruel World”

It's been a prosperous year for rapper $NOT (pronounced snot), with several notable achievements. Earlier this year, the Billboard-charting artist announced the "Get Busy Or Die North American Tour" for 2023. The tour commenced on May 4 in Orlando, Florida, and concluded on June 22 in Nashville, Tennessee. This tour marked a significant moment in his career, connecting him directly with his devoted fan base. He's decided to build on this momentum by releasing his latest track, "CRUEL WORLD," which is available now. In this new release, he maintains his signature laidback style, delivering his lyrics with a monotonous tone that initially captured the hearts of his predominantly Gen Z audience. Throughout the song he names some of the things that he feels is "cruel" about the world.

"CRUEL WORLD" serves as a follow-up to his May single, "Easter Pink," which further cemented his reputation as an artist to watch. Beyond singles, $NOT's most recent full-length project, Ethereal, made waves when it dropped in February 2022. This 14-track endeavor boasted impressive guest appearances by renowned artists like Juicy J, A$AP Rocky, Trippie Redd, Kevin Abstract, Joey Bada$$, and Teddi Jones. Since its release, fans have been treated to visually captivating music videos for tracks like "Benzo," "5AM," and the Rocky-assisted "Doja," making $NOT's journey in the music industry a compelling one to follow.

$NOT Continues The Momentum

Before Ethereal, $NOT introduced his 2020 album, "Beautiful Havoc," which garnered considerable attention due to its well-received singles. Among these standout tracks were "Life," "Like Me," featuring iann dior, and "Sangria," featuring Denzel Curry. In 2021, $NOT emerged as one of the most exciting artists to watch, thanks to his distinct sound that offered a refreshing and unique perspective in the music landscape.

His innovative approach to music and consistent delivery of captivating singles made him a noteworthy figure in the industry. The consistent delivery of music further solidifies his place in the hearts of his fans. Despite his already busy schedule, $NOT shows no signs of slowing down.

Quotable Lyrics:

She don't call my phone no more

She don't text to my phone no more

I'm still in love, and I just wanna be alone

You don't know how it feels so shut up

