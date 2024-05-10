Ghostface Killah Continues To "Set The Tone" For What It Means To Be A Legend On New LP

Ghostface is the definition of consistency.

Ghostface Killah managed to stand out in a group full of legends when he was with the Wu-Tang Clan. Now, the Staten Island native is making his presence felt in a similar way, even in today's landscape. After four years of not dropping a new album, Ghostface Killah has just ended the dry spell with Set The Tone (Guns & Roses). This marks his 12th solo effort and excitingly, this is the East Coast spitter's first release underneath Nas' label, Mass Appeal.

Leading up to this moment, Killah put out two singles; "YUPP!" with Remy Ma and "Scar Tissue" featuring Nas. Additionally, over the last week, he had been getting fans hyped for Set The Tone on his social media platforms. "HOLD TIGHT THIS ALBUM HAS 🔥 FIRE 🔥 SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE.... GUNS & ROSES, Ghostface said while promoting "Scar Tissue on IG." Those words from the now 54-year-old (as of May 9), are quite true, as he brings different genres, like dancehall, to the table.

Listen To Set The Tone (Guns & Roses) By Ghostface Killah

Outside of this being a new album from an all-timer like Ghostface, another big draw for this album was the feature list. A lot of people, including were thrilled when we saw who was enlisted. From one of Kanye West's better verses on "No Face," to Beniton's contagious energy on "Champion Sound," there a lot of great variety. Ghostface shows why he still commands respect to this day on Set The Tone.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new album Set The Tone (Guns & Roses) by Ghostface Killah? What tracks have you been gravitating toward? Who had the strongest guest performance? Where do you have Ghostface ranked amongst the greatest rappers of all time? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Ghostface Killah. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Set The Tone (Guns & Roses) Tracklist:

  1. 6 Minutes with Jim Jones, Sheek Louch, Harl3y
  2. Pair Of Hammers with Method Man
  3. Skate Odyssey with Raekwon, October London
  4. Scar Tissue with Nas
  5. Kilo In The Safe with Iceman
  6. Skit 1
  7. No Face with Kanye West
  8. Champion Sound with Beniton
  9. Cape Fear with Fat Joe, Har3ly
  10. Skit 2
  11. Plan B with Har3ly
  12. Bad B**** with Ja Rule, Trevor Jackson
  13. Locked In with AZ, Bee-B
  14. Skit 3
  15. Touch You with Shaun Wiah
  16. Shots with Busta Rhymes, Serani, Har3ly
  17. Trap Phone with Chucky HollyWood
  18. Outro Skit
  19. YUPP! with Remy Ma

