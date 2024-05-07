Ghostface Killah Teams Up With Kanye West, Jim Jones, & More For Star-Studded "Set the Tone" Tracklist

Ghostface Killah of Wu-Tang Clan

Ghostface Killah's new album is almost here.

Ghostface Killah has shared the star-studded tracklist for his upcoming album, Set the Tone. It features collaborations with Method Man, Nas, Kanye West, Jim Jones, Raekwon, Fat Joe, and several more high-profile artists. Sharing the details on his Instagram page on Tuesday, Ghostface wrote: “Thank you to everyone who helped put this project together and every talented artist that jump in the fire with me!!”

Several artists popped up in the comments section to share their excitement. Iceman, who appears on the fifth song, "Kilo in the Safe," wrote: "Thank you for having me on this incredible album." Conductor Williams added: "Woooooooooo- can’t wait to hear this," while Cam'ron posted several fire emojis. Fans joined in the hype as well. "Generational music incoming!!!!" one user wrote.

Ghostface Killah of Wu-Tang Clan

Ghostface dropped the first single from the project, “Scar Tissue,” last week featuring Nas. “HOLD TIGHT THIS ALBUM HAS FIRE SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. The new album will be dropping on Friday, May 10th through Nas’ Mass Appeal Records. Check out the full tracklist for Set the Tone below and be on the lookout for further updates on Ghostface Killah on HotNewHipHop.

Ghostface Killah's "Set the Tone" Tracklist Revealed

1. 6 Minutes (feat. Jim Jones & Sheek Louch)
2. Pair of Hammers (feat. Method Man)
3. Skate Odyssey (feat. Raekwon & October London)
4. Scar Tissue (feat. Nas)
5. Kilo in the Safe (feat. Iceman)
6. No Face (feat. Kanye West)
7. Champion Sound (feat. Beniton)
8. Cape Fear (feat. Fat Joe)
9. Plan B
10. Bad Bitch (feat. Ja Rule & Trevor Jackson)
11. Locked In (feat. AZ & Bee-B)
12. Touch You (feat. Shaun Wiah)
13. Shots (feat. Busta Rhymes & Serani)
14. Trap Phone (feat. Chucky Hollywood)
15. Yupp! (feat. Remy Ma)

