Ghostface Killah Raps Like The Rent Is Due Alongside Nas On "Scar Tissue"

Nas and Ghostface Killah on one track? Absolutely 100,000% yes. Two of New York hip-hop's most recognizable and respected figures are hopping on the same song for just the second time ever. It is a shame we have had to wait 29 years for this moment, but it is better late than never. "Scar Tissue" is going to be the lead single for the Wu-Tang Clan member's forthcoming record Set The Tone.

It will be the first new album for Killah since 2019's Ghostface Killahs. However, it will be following up a reissue of The Lost Tapes that dropped back in October of last year. Furthermore, Set The Tone will also be the first record for Ghostface Killah on Nas' Mass Appeal Records. The project is due on May 9, according to Genius, and rumored features include Kanye West and Remy Ma.

Listen To "Scar Tissue" By Ghostface Killah & Nas

"Scar Tissue" sees Killah and Nas shred a vicious East Coast boom-bap beat with killer guitar shreds. Both MCs rap with serious aggression, especially the lead act. "Get your head wrapped in plastic, I'll Boar's Head 'em / Read n****s up and down like the court's read 'em / Spit acid on everything, strong venom." This track has us extremely juiced for what's to come on Set The Tone and we recommend you give it a spin for yourself.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single "Scar Tissue" by Ghostface Killah and Nas? Does this get you excited for his upcoming album Set The Tone, why or why not? Who had the stronger performance on the track? Are both rappers still in great form? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Ghostface Killah and Nas. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

If you take two to the head by mistake, pardon me

Payback's a b****, ain't it?

That's why I don't talk to n****s, I'm good, I ain't gettin' acquainted

Middle finger to the judge, we still killin' the plaintiff

We Staten Island n****s we don't gotta explain it, nah

Harlem Shake n****s for they pockets, stay tuned

