Ghostface Killah And Big Ghost Ltd Bring Back “The Lost Tapes” With A 5 Anniversary Deluxe Edition

Staten Island, New York rapper Ghostface Killah needs no introduction at this point in his career. The Wu-Tang Clan member has been in the industry for nearly three decades up until this point. His first album came out in 1996 and he has been giving the loyal fans plenty of material over that lengthy time span. One of his three albums from 2018, just got a deluxe version.

The Lost Tapes were originally dropped on October 5 of that year. It was a collaborative effort with Big Ghost Ltd. If you did not know, he was portraying himself as Killah and many people bought into it. However, the two have become close over time, which is why we got this tape.

Listen To The Lost Tapes 5 Year Anniversary Deluxe Edition From Ghostface Killah And Big Ghost Ltd

Just over five years after the original project's release, we now have a deluxe. In fact, it is called The Lost Tapes 5 Year Anniversary Deluxe Edition. This album adds all of the instrumentals of the original tracklist. Furthermore, you will also discover a remix of the record "Saigon Velour." This new rendition trims about 30 seconds off the previous song.

What are your initial thoughts on Ghostface Killah's deluxe version of The Lost Tapes with Big Ghost Ltd? Was this one of Killah's best projects? Are you happy he put out an anniversary version of the record? Leave all of your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, keep it locked with HNHH for all of the latest around Ghostface Killah, and the hottest project releases.

The Lost Tapes 5 Year Anniversary Deluxe Edition Tracklist:

Introduction Buckingham Palace Majestic Accolades Cold Crush Put the Ghostface on it (Interlude 1) Saigon Velour Constant Struggle Done it Again Reflections of C.R.E.A.M (Interlude 2) Watch Em' Holla I Think I Saw a Ghost Outroduction Saigon Velour (Remix) Introduction (Instrumental) Buckingham Palace (Instrumental) Majestic Accolades (Instrumental) Cold Crush (Instrumental) Put the Ghostface on it (Instrumental) Saigon Velour (Instrumental) Constant Struggle (Instrumental) Done it Again (Instrumental) Reflections of C.R.E.A.M (Instrumental) Watch Em' Holla (Instrumental) I Think I Saw a Ghost (Instrumental) Outro (Instrumental)

