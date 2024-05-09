Ghostface Killah Is Still Supreme: 7 Of His Best Songs Of The Last Decade

Happy 54th birthday to Ghostface Killah, one of the best to ever rap. As a member of the Wu-Tang Clan, he's been engrained in hip-hop culture for the part 30 years now. In fact, it's not hard to see the collective as a whole's influence in the contemporary generation of MCs. Many within the Wu and within the Griselda crew have pointed out the kindred spirit between them, and any gritty lyricist you love today has roots in the Shaolin land. Of course, it's thanks to revered spitters like Ghost that this cultural and artistic connection exists, but don't think that history and time have eroded his untouchable qualities as a wordsmith and storyteller.

On albums like Ironman (1996), Supreme Clientele (2000), and 2006's Fishscale (plus, hopefully, the upcoming Set The Tone LP), you'll find plenty of vivid imagery, staggering wordplay, and cinematic storytelling, but don't think that's where the buck stopped. Tony Starks continued to collaborate prolifically, play with new conceptualizations of tried-and-true ideas, and process more experiences to turn into excellence. You can determine for yourself whether these Ghostface Killah songs (solo material, not feature verses) match up to his most classic work. But you'd be a fool to label him anything less than one of the greatest hip-hop artists alive, or to classify some of his 2010s and 2020s output as undeserving of that praise.

"Love Don't Live Here No More" Feat. Kandace Springs – 36 Seasons (2014)

In chronological order, we start with Ghostface Killah's 2014 concept album 36 Seasons, centering around Tony's return home after nine years behind bars. This is one of the opening cuts, and narrates how much he looked forward to seeing his girl after so long. Through detailed narration, a tender instrumental, and conflicting emotions about loyalty and loneliness from both romantic parties, Ghost creates a very hard-hitting cut. It's an amazing sample flip to boot, and suggestive lines like "Gone for 9 years like 9 months to a child" give some more depth to what this love's dynamic actually looks like.

"Six Degrees" Feat. Danny Brown – Sour Soul With BADBADNOTGOOD (2015)

Over one of the oddest instrumentals Ghostface Killah's tackled over the last decade, he crafts really striking chemistry with none other than Danny Brown. Hearing the vocal contrast between the former's composed force and the latter's unleashed yelps is a true treat, especially when the beat switches between stronger boom-bap drums and swings and more jazzy, eerie, and syncopation-focused percussion. It's no wonder the instrumental can come across so haunting with lines like, "Sixth sense, six pack, six degrees of separation / My evil third eye blinks with no hesitation" sticking in your head. Heavily reverbed and cavernous guitar plucks, woozy tones, and an overall minimal atmosphere really emphasize the hedonistic nature of their boasting.

"Resurrection Morning" Feat. Raekwon & Bilal – Twelve Reasons To Die II With Adriane Young (2015)

Ghostface Killah's known to be larger than life: overwhelming orchestral instrumentation, energetic verses of life's realities and mysteries... the whole shebang. But over the past decade, few collaborations or tracks in his catalog are quite as passionate, evocative, or dramatic as this one, which centers around a man sacrificing himself seemingly to exact revenge to achieve atonement or to curse another. Whether it's choral vocals, ringing organ chords, hard-hitting boom-bap drums, electric guitar strums, or uplifting piano arpeggios, "Resurrection Morning" really gives weight behind gut-punching lyrics like, "Murderer, take lives like mine's was once taken / Or leave my seed in this cold world, my heart's aching." There are also some striking chord changes throughout that not only keep the song dynamic but also illustrate the complexity of emotions within.

"Buckingham Palace" Feat. Benny The Butcher, 38 Spesh & KXNG Crooked – The Lost Tapes With Big Ghost Ltd (2018)

At face value, there's not much new to say about "Buckingham Palace": a loud and bombastic horn-led boom-bap beat, equally boisterous bars like, "We kamikazes, microphone aeronautics / We bounce off promoters like West Coast hydraulic," and fiery verses from the guests. But not only is this a well-balanced and properly electrified throwback, but it also shows off a lot of dynamic blow-trading between all these MCs. Spesh and Benny, in particular, trade bars off quickly, melding their individual verses into one. All in all, this will probably hit especially hard for the old heads out there, and is among the best examples of P Tone retreading old territory.

"Morning Ritual" Feat. Kendra Morris – Czarface Meets Ghostface With CZARFACE (2019)

When they hit, there's nothing like a Wu-Tang Clan reunion, and this is probably the biggest highlight on the collaborative album between Ghostface Killah and CZARFACE (Inspectah Deck, 7L and Esoteric), although ironically enough, Inspectah isn't on this one. Instead, Ghost and Esoteric trade between two instrumental tones over the same percussion: the former's contains menacing horns for his villainous energy ("I got a question for the mirror, 'The Ballys or the Wallos?' / 'The Desert E, or should I do the pound with the hollows?'"), whereas the latter spits more lackadaisically over cold synths and ghostly pianos and pads. The switches between the two are always worthy of a stank face, and it's more evidence of the now-54-year-old working perfectly with whatever teammate is by his side in the booth.

"Soursop" Feat. Masta Killa, Harley & Solomon Childs – Ghostface Killahs (2019)

The closing track on the somewhat self-titled 2019 album from Ghostface Killah is an unconventional reggae flip that nonetheless contains one of the best beats on the project, and a refreshingly laidback atmosphere for him to attack. He's still able to come through with aggressive deliveries coating more luxurious and nature-tuned lines like, "Sharpened machetes that slice through the trees for berries / Busting coconuts, Selassie legendary" or still bragging threateningly with lines like "Machine gun mask on, looking like a bunch of goalies." But most impressively, neither contrasting approach dilutes the other. The Staten Island native has missed some fusions before, but this is just as sunny as it is sonning any rapper attempting to match his energy.

"Claudine" Feat. Ghostface Killah, Method Man, Nicole Bus & Mathematics – Wu-Tang Clan (2023)

Finally, we have a bit of a cop out. But as one of two Wu-Tang MCs on here for the group's first official single in six years in the year of hip-hop's 50th anniversary, we wanted to shout out Ghostface Killah's emotive, powerful, and deeply verse on "Claudine." Per legendary Wu producer Mathematics, who's behind the board here, this song is a tribute to his mother and to "all mothers, wives, and young women," and is a soulful tale of love, perseverance, pain, and togetherness. Method Man goes over a complicated relationship with a partner, whereas Ghost honors his deceased mother. "Her face was cold, she felt my tears in the casket / And every drop that fell on her cheek, I cried acid." It summarizes much of what makes his work transcendent in a powerful way, and we can't wait to hear what else he crafts.

