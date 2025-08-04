Nick Cannon Hopes His Daughters Don’t Date Guys Like Him While Reflecting On Dating History

Nick Cannon is offering a rare moment of self-reflection as he opens up about fatherhood, past mistakes, and his hopes for his daughters’ futures.

In a recent interview with Extra, the 44-year-old entertainer spoke candidly about how his dating history has shaped his perspective on parenting—particularly when it comes to his five daughters: Monroe, Powerful Queen, Beautiful Zeppelin, Halo Marie, and Onyx Ice. Cannon, known as much for his growing family as his entertainment career, didn’t shy away from honesty.

“When you have five daughters, you want to be honest,” he said. “But I can’t keep living the same way and expect to right my wrongs. Hopefully, they learn from my mistakes and avoid men like their dad.”

His remarks struck a tone of accountability rather than humor. Over the years, Cannon has faced criticism for his sprawling personal life, including fathering 12 children with multiple partners.

Despite the public scrutiny, he now says fatherhood—especially to daughters—has shifted his outlook. He no longer wants to be the model of charm without responsibility.

Nick Cannon’s Daughter

Cannon also touched on his decision to temporarily pause growing his family. In a March interview with People, he said, “I’m having fun in this space. And the way my bank account is set up, I’m going to hold at 12 for now.”

Still, he hasn’t ruled out more children in the future, noting, “Three years from now, five years from now—who knows?”

Even he admits the pace of his parenthood journey has been unexpected. During a recent interview with Bobbi Althoff, Cannon struggled to name all of his children on the spot—forgetting two names.

The moment quickly went viral, sparking online humor and memes. Cannon responded with laughter, embracing the chaos with humility.