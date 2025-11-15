Pusha T Catches Heat For Refusing Daddy Duties In Message To His Wife

After an incredible year for Clipse and their comeback album Let God Sort Em Out, Thornton brother Pusha T got some incredible news to start capping 2025 off. He and his wife Virginia Williams are expecting their second son. She announced it earlier this week on Instagram, leading to many congratulations for them and their first son Nigel, who's about to become five-year-old big brother.

However, Malice's brother's own IG post on the matter raised some eyebrows. Here's what he wrote: "ALL THINGS CONSIDERED... Nigel, you ask and you shall receive…but this time it was mommy who made it happen. She prayed day and night, struggled with disappointments, but she never gave up on your wishes. You are gonna owe her big time!! New responsibility, new standards, and new expectations all come with being a big brother…I hope you are ready. It’s time to share them toys, teach your gifts, and love on the new best friend that mommy gave you. You’re gonna love it, just look at your daddy and Uncle Mookie…what’s better than that?

"@babyginny thank you for my second baby boy…" Pusha continued. "i hope you carry on with tradition and never teach me how to change a diaper, prep a meal, suck out a snotty nose, or anything else a Supermom does. You make things very easy for me and I love and appreciate you for it all. See you spring 2026 my boy…"

"Wait I wasn’t ready for the caption. love you," Virginia commented in response.

Pusha T Wife

While that second paragraph was probably just a comment in jest meant for Williams' approval only, many fans online blasted the Virginia MC's neglect of daddy duties. One factor contributing to this reaction is Pusha T's beef history. After all, he called out Drake for allegedly being a deadbeat dad who was hiding his son Adonis from the world at the time.

Fan Reactions